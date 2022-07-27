One wounded in shooting in broad daylight near Clovis shops

Jul. 27—Clovis police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in one of the city's shopping areas.

Clovis police lieutenant Trevor Thron reports Tuesday at about 4:39 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Hilltop Plaza near the intersection of 21st and Main streets near the T-Mart store on a "shots fired" call.

Enroute officers were called to the 1900 block of 21st Street on a gunshot victim call. When officers got to that location to find a 16-year-old male with gunshot wounds to both his legs.

Thron reports the 16-year-old was transferred to UMC Lubbock where he is listed in stable condition. At the scene where officers found the 16-year-old he was in the company of a 14-year-old male who was taken to the Clovis Police Department for questioning by detectives.

The shooting scene was at the Hilltop Plaza near the T-Mart according to Thron. There, 10 Nine-millimeter bullet casings were found in front of the store.

Police pulled a number of security videos from stores in the vicinity that showed the events leading up to the shooting.

Thron reported the videos showed three males in a white car pull to the side of T-Mart. Two of the males got out of the vehicle and began chasing after a fourth male who was on foot.

The fourth male is seen producing a handgun and firing ten shots, with two of the rounds striking the 16-year-old. A third male is seen getting out of the white car momentarily. All three occupants of the white car left the area.

Thron said the shooter was located near Main and Manana streets and was identified as a 17-year-old male. The firearm used in this incident was recovered by detectives. As the suspect is under 18 he was not identified.

Thron said the case is still under investigation.

Detectives are trying to identify the third male who was in the white car with the 16-year-old gunshot victim and the 14-year-old male.

After conferring with the 9th Judicial District Attorney's Office, charges are still pending in this investigation.

The Clovis Police Department requests that any person having information related to this incident, contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Thron also reminds anyone with information, the department has channels that tips can be left anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department's tip411 app, which can be accessed by going to http://www.police.cityofclovis.org.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

