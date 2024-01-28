One wounded in shooting in East El Paso neighborhood

One person was taken to a hospital following an early morning shooting on Sunday in a far East El Paso neighborhood, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 5:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, in the 1900 block of Pointe East Lane, which is located off Montwood Drive near Saul Kleinfeld Drive, police said.

One person was transported to a hospital in undisclosed condition.

An investigation continued Sunday morning and no further details had been disclosed.

