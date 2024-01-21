El Paso police detectives are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday in the far East Side, officials said.

Police said that the shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, in the 12600 block of Azulejos Street, which is in the Paseos Del Sol area near Pellicano Drive and Sun Fire Boulevard, east of Loop 375.

A male was taken to a hospital in undisclosed condition. The person's name and age was not immediately available.

The shooting is under investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit. No further information had been released.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: One wounded in shooting in far East El Paso