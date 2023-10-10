El Paso County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a person was shot in a leg Tuesday morning in Montana Vista.

The wounded male was found after deputies were dispatched on a call of an aggravated assault in the14500 block of Montana Avenue near Krag Street, a Sheriff's Office news release stated. Deputies arrived to find a person with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Crime: Judge orders mental evaluation of man with rifle arrested in West Side armed standoff on balcony

The person was taken to a hospital for treatment of a wound that was not believed to be life threatening.

No other details were released.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: One wounded in shooting in Montana Vista