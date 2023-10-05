One wounded in shooting at Publix plaza in Fort Pierce; one in custody

FORT PIERCE − One person is in custody following a Thursday morning non-fatal shooting in the area of the Taylor Creek Commons plaza, a Fort Pierce police spokesperson said.

Police about 9:03 a.m. Thursday went to the plaza on the west side of U.S. 1 north of the downtown area regarding a possible gunshot wound, said Larry Croom, police spokesperson.

The plaza, in the 1800 block of North U.S. 1, is home to a Publix grocery store and other businesses.

Investigators determined one person had been shot.

Croom said investigators learned a car pulled in the parking lot with a woman and two men in it. The woman got out and went into a store.

Croom said the two men in the car got out and got into an altercation near the car.

“One shot the other," Croom said. "The victim got out and ran down the front of the plaza into Publix.”

The man who was shot was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce with non-life threatening injuries, Croom said.

“The suspect apparently took the vehicle, left the parking lot, and was apprehended around Avenue E and Dundas (Court),” Croom said.

At Avenue E and Dundas Court south of the shopping plaza, several law enforcement vehicles jammed the area and yellow tape blocked off the car that Croom said was suspected to have been used in the incident.

Croom stated it appears to be an isolated incident, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Evens Saintilien at 772-467-6878 (office); 772-302-4796 (cell) or esaintilien@fppd.org. Information also can be submitted via Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Man shot at Publix plaza in Fort Pierce; one in custody