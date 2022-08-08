El Paso police detectives are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday evening on West Side.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police were summoned after a male with a gunshot wound showed up at Las Palmas Medical Center, a police spokesman said. The person's name and medical condition were not disclosed.

The shooting is believed to have occurred in the 1000 block of Sunland Park Drive, west of Interstate 10, police said.

Further details were not disclosed as an investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit continued Monday into the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on shootings, homicides and other criminal activity may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

More local news:El Paso man, 21, wounded in shooting dies at hospital

More:El Paso police detain armed man during Mass at Catholic church

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: One wounded in shooting on Sunland Park Drive in West El Paso