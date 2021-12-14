One wounded in St. Cloud shooting, vehicle pursuit ends with suspect dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot

Times staff report
·1 min read

ST. CLOUD — A 20-year-old man was shot in St. Cloud and a suspect in the crime died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot following a police chase.

St. Cloud police officers were sent to a parking lot in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue South about 2:45 p.m. Monday after receiving a call that a man had just been shot, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

Officers found a 20-year-old St. Cloud man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Officers at the scene determined the male suspect, who the victim knew, had driven away.

Stearns County deputies and other law enforcement pursued the suspect east on Interstate Highway 94 for several miles, according to a Stearns County Sheriff's Office news release.

The pursuit ended near Monticello after the vehicle's tires were deflated using road spikes. When officers approached the vehicle, they found the occupant was dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's office. No officers fired their weapons, the agency said in a news release.

The death of the driver is being investigated by the Wright County Sheriff's Office. His identity was not released.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Wright County Sheriff's Office assisted in the vehicle pursuit.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: One shot, chase ends with suspect dead of self-inflicted gunshot

