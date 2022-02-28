One wounded, suspect arrested in Davie shooting

Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that wounded another individual in the Town of Davie on Sunday, according to reports.

The incident occurred in a residential neighborhood in the 3700 lock of Southwest 60th Terrace, according to televised reports on WPLG and WFOR.

Rescuers took the unidentified victim to an area hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, said the report, citing police.

Officers arrested the suspect, who was not named, after encountering the person at the shooting scene.

Police offered no information on the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Davie detectives are investigating.