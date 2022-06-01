One wounded in Wednesday shooting
Wichita Falls Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with possible life-threatening wounds.
The incident happened about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday near 23rd and Grace streets. Initial reports indicated the man was outside when he was shot. He was reportedly taken to the hsopital in a private vehicle.
Stay with the Times Record News for the latest on this developing story.
This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: One wounded in Wednesday shooting