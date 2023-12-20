One of WV troopers injured in Sunday shooting suffers amputation

One of the West Virginia State Police troopers shot Sunday night while attempting to serve an arrest warrant has suffered the amputation of his left leg above the knee, according to an update issued Wednesday afternoon by state police.

The man to whom the troopers were serving the warrant, and to whom the troopers returned fire when they were struck by bullets, died at the scene. He was identified as Tobias Ganey, 60.

Trooper A.A. Bean was struck four times in the shooting. That included two gunshot wounds to his left leg, one to the left shoulder and wounds to the chest, although the state police release states the bullet to the chest was stopped by a ballistic vest.

"Trooper Bean's condition was critical and (he) tragically suffered the amputation of his left leg above the knee," the release states.

Bean "is now doing well and pushing forward to complete recovery. Please continue to keep both Trooper (C.D.) Spessert and Trooper Bean in your prayers," the release states.

What we know happened in the incident

The two troopers from the Martinsburg barrack were trying to serve an arrest warrant for Ganey — for battery — in the 100 block of Connell Street around 10:50 p.m. Sunday.

Connell Street is in a neighborhood northwest of Berkeley Station Road and is northeast of Martinsburg.

Troopers spoke with Ganey "for an extended period," but Ganey refused to open the door or come outside, an earlier release states.

The two troopers "made entry into the residence to arrest" Ganey and were immediately hit by bullets State Police say Ganey fired from his .38-caliber handgun, the earlier release states. The troopers returned fire.

Spessert was struck once in side by gunfire.

Ganey died at the scene, state police said.

Spessert has since been treated and released from a hospital, but is still recovering from the shooting, according to state police.

The West Virginia State Police, along with Bean's and Spessert's families "extend a special thank you for all the support and especially the prayers they have received over the past few days since being wounded ...," the release states.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: West Virginia State Police trooper suffers amputation after shooting