One Yellow Brick Road Holdings Limited (ASX:YBR) insider upped their stake by 10% in the previous year

Looking at Yellow Brick Road Holdings Limited's (ASX:YBR ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Yellow Brick Road Holdings

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Mark Bouris bought a total of 959.04k shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.11. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Yellow Brick Road Holdings insiders own 8.0% of the company, worth about AU$2.3m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Yellow Brick Road Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Yellow Brick Road Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Yellow Brick Road Holdings insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Yellow Brick Road Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

