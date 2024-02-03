One York County district has been designated as a Great Pennsylvania School

Central York School District has been designated as a Great Pennsylvania School.

This designation recognizes Pennsylvania public schools that provide students with access to rigorous programming, are community-centric, demonstrate financial well-being and display resilience, according to a news release.

To receive this designation, districts must meet certain criteria. For example, they must confirm that 100% of their teachers are certified and that students have access to career and technical education, gifted education, advanced placement or international baccalaureate courses and JROTC programming.

To demonstrate a district’s position as the centerpiece of the community, it must exemplify innovation in school programming, regularly celebrate the successes of students and staff and provide academic and extracurricular offerings for the benefit of students.

Central York is one of the first few school districts in the state to receive this designation.

"We are super proud of the work we are accomplishing at Central York. We are surrounded by a dynamite group of educators devoted to our kids and our community. While this accolade is appreciated, we remain mission minded on our focus of Every Panther. Every Day. In Every Way," Central York Supt. Peter Aiken said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Central York School District named a Great Pennsylvania School