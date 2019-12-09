At least one person is dead and several others were injured after one of New Zealand's most active volcanoes erupted on Monday afternoon local time, sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky.

New Zealand's geological monitoring agency, GeoNet, said the eruption began at around 2:11 p.m. local time on Whakaari, also known as White Island. Activity at the volcano diminished after the short-lived eruption.

According to the agency, the volcano sent ash plumes 12,000 feet into the air.

New Zealand Police confirmed that one person is dead and several others are being treated in nearby hospitals with injuries. Several others remain unaccounted for, according to police.

New Zealand Police said they believe there were fewer than 50 people on the island during the eruption and are conducting a search and rescue mission.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

At least one person is dead and several others were injured after one of New Zealand's most active volcanoes erupted on Monday afternoon local time, sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky.

The eruption occurred at Whakaari, also known as White Island, which is located about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the east coast of country's North Island.

White Island map More

New Zealand Police confirmed that one person is dead and several others are being treated in nearby hospitals with injuries. Several others remain unaccounted for, according to police.

Police added it was likely that there will be more fatalities as they conduct a search and rescue mission.

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said that about 100 people were believed to have been on the island when the volcano erupted, according to the New Zealand Herald, though police said they believe there were fewer than 50 people on the island at the time.

"All our thoughts are with those affected at this stage," Ardern said on Monday afternoon after a cabinet meeting.

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency said that the immediate vicinity of the volcano remains hazardous.

According to New Zealand's geological monitoring agency, GeoNet, the eruption began at around 2:11 p.m. local time. Activity at the volcano diminished after the short-lived eruption, the agency said.

GeoNet said the volcano sent ash plumes 12,000 feet into the air.

A no-fly zone has been established above the island.

According to GNS Science, New Zealand's geoscience agency, White Island has been New Zealand's most continuously active volcano for the last 40 years.

Read the original article on Business Insider