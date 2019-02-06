Is OneAll International Limited (ASX:1AL) A Great Dividend Stock?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. OneAll International Limited (ASX:1AL) has paid a dividend to shareholders in the last few years. It currently yields 6.5%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at OneAll International in more detail.

Check out our latest analysis for OneAll International

How I analyze a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

ASX:1AL Historical Dividend Yield February 6th 19 More

How well does OneAll International fit our criteria?

OneAll International has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 81%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. The reality is that it is too early to consider OneAll International as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 3 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Relative to peers, OneAll International has a yield of 6.5%, which is high for Consumer Durables stocks.

Next Steps:

Taking all the above into account, OneAll International is a complicated pick for dividend investors given that there are a couple of positive things about it as well as negative. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three relevant aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 1AL’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 1AL’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has 1AL’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



