OneConnect Financial Technology cements presence in Malaysia with new entity; Launch graced by MDEC

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT), the leading technology-as-a-service platform provider and an associate of Ping An Insurance Group, reaffirms its commitment as the trusted tech partner for financial institutions in Malaysia with the launch of its new entity, OneConnect Smart Technology (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd. In line with its Southeast Asia expansion strategy, Malaysia is a key growth engine where OneConnect plans to build a local team that stands ready to serve financial institutions across Malaysia and support its regional projects. The launch was graced by Dato' Ng Wan Peng, Chief Operating Officer of the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

Malaysia's fintech space is thriving

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has launched several initiatives in a move to embrace financial inclusion and the shift in banking habits towards digital channels. These include the announcement last year that it will issue new digital banking licenses and the publication of an Electronic Know-Your-Customer (eKYC) guideline on 30 June 2020. The move has given a boost to the nation's banking and fintech players that are ready to accelerate digital transformation and adopt fintech innovations.

"Fintech had garnered lots of attention for its astonishing potential in impacting lives and changing economies. Since it appeared, fintech helped enable ordinary people to access financial products securely and efficiently. At the same time, it also accelerated the economic growths of many countries. In order to enhance the development of the fintech ecosystem for this country, the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) will continue to engage start-ups, investors and innovators from around the world to yield positive outcomes via its continuous efforts in expanding and innovating the fintech industry. As OneConnect has established a regional presence in Malaysia, it reinforces the fact that Malaysia is an attractive investment destination. In fact, many fintech and data ecosystem players come to Malaysia specifically for its vibrant testbed environment and the multi-cultural background of its talent pool and their digital savviness and language proficiency in technical subjects," shared Dato' Ng Wan Peng, Chief Operating Officer, MDEC.

According to the e-Conomy SEA 2020 Report[1], consumers and SMEs have adopted digital financial services like never before. In Malaysia, over the various Movement Control Order periods, many turned to the Internet for solutions to their challenges. A significant number tried new digital services - 36 per cent of all digital service consumers were new - with 92 per cent of these new consumers intending to continue their behaviour post-pandemic. Year-to-date, Malaysia has also seen a 33 per cent monthly active user growth for select mobile banking apps.

The scene is an important preamble to the ongoing digital transformation taking place in the financial landscape and it signifies a positive sign for OneConnect who has market-ready solutions for insurtech and full-stack digital banking technologies including end-to-end frictionless account opening and onboarding, smart lending, and an eKYC solution that recognises MyKad.

Committed to the growth of Malaysia's financial sector

OneConnect is committed to being the trusted tech enabler in digital transformation for financial institutions.

Backed by Ping An's 32 years of experience in the financial industry and an extensive track record as the tech enabler, OneConnect is able to bring to Malaysia the breadth and depth of proven solutions, and journey with its clients through their digital transformation roadmap.

Echoing the same, Tan Bin Ru, CEO (Southeast Asia) of OneConnect Financial Technology, said, "Malaysia is of strategic importance to OneConnect. The country is home to five local banks that are 20 of Southeast Asia's largest banks, enjoying strong regional presence. Bank Negara Malaysia's decision to open its door to digital banking bodes well for our Southeast Asia expansion strategy. One of our unique value propositions that our clients value much is the breadth and depth of our solutions which becomes a breeze when they can have a single strategic tech partner to integrate a full suite of digital solutions and work alongside their team through phases of their transformation plan. We see a lot of potential in Malaysia and with our new office being set up, we will be able to contribute our deep market knowledge and ready solutions to the local banks and financial institutions in Malaysia."

She added, "Having served all the major banks and more than half of the insurance companies in China, we have amassed extensive track records in enabling digital transformations for, and accumulated a wealth of bespoke experience in the banking, insurance and ecosystem realms. Since the setting up of our regional headquarters in Singapore in 2018, more than 50 clients across Southeast Asia and other parts of Asia, as well as the UAE and Europe have entrusted us to be their tech expert."

Serving the needs of leading financial institutions in Malaysia

OneConnect currently serves a global insurance player and three of the top five local banks in Malaysia It has collaborated with RHB Bank and another top five local bank where it collaborated on the development of two firsts-of-its-kind services that were launched in Malaysia recently. It is also collaborating with CIMB Philippines to enhance digital banking technologies in The Philippines.

OneConnect has partnered with RHB Bank to develop an omnichannel platform that fully digitalises the SME loan experience. The omnichannel platform – comprising the RHB Financing (SME) mobile app for customers, a sales app for the bank's relationship managers and a seamless SME loan management website – utilises OneConnect's artificial intelligence (AI) and eKYC technologies. Launched in August as Malaysia's first AI-powered SME financing mobile app, the app automates and simplifies onboarding process where SMEs only need to submit two scanned documents – MyKad and a bank statement – via their mobile phones to apply for loans. The omnichannel platform lets RHB serve SMEs more efficiently by reducing the back-office processes and operating costs. The bank aims to provide RM500 million in financing facilities to support small businesses in the next year.

OneConnect also partnered with another top five local bank to develop a mobile banking app powered by its eKYC solution, making this the first eKYC solution approved by BNM to launch in Malaysia in October. The app is the first in Malaysia launched by a bank to deliver a truly digital onboarding experience without having to visit any physical branch. Customers can open an account and bank safely anytime and anywhere amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Yao Jing, Head of Strategy and Business Development (Singapore and Malaysia), OneConnect Financial Technology, said, "Our deep market knowledge and ready solutions for Malaysia aptly position us to meet the local needs. We are grateful for the trust and confidence that some of the largest financial institutions in Malaysia have given us and we will continue to deepen the relationships with our valued clients. We see ourselves as a strong tech player in this space, and are dedicated to supporting and enabling the digital banking ecosystem here. We will continue to forge collaborations and work closely with financial institutions and other stakeholders, including Bank Negara Malaysia, and nurture the local tech talents as we walk this journey of a transformational landscape together."

OneConnect plans to hire local talents to grow a product and engineering team who will provide support for clients in Malaysia and have the opportunities to work on its regional projects.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect (NYSE: OCFT) is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions. The Company's platform provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology. The Company's solutions provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. Together they enable the Company's customers' digital transformations, which help them increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality and reduce costs.

Our technology-as-a-service platform strategically covers multiple verticals in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance and asset management, across the full scope of their businesses – from sales and marketing and risk management to customer services, as well as technology infrastructure such as data management, program development, and cloud services.

Annex: Chinese Glossary

English Chinese Tan Bin Ru, CEO (Southeast Asia), OneConnect Financial Technology 陈敏如, 东南亚首席执行官, 金融壹账通 Yao Jing, Head of Strategy and Business Development (Singapore and Malaysia), OneConnect Financial Technology 姚惊, 战略兼业务拓展总经理 (新加坡与马来西亚地区), 金融壹账通 Dato' Ng Wan Peng, Chief Operating Officer, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation 拿督黄婉冰, 首席运营官,马来西亚数字经济发展局

