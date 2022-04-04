OneEighty commemorates April as National Sexual Assault Awareness Month

OneEighty logo

OneEighty, a private, nonprofit, commemorates April as National Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

It is dedicated to the prevention and intervention of sexual assault and domestic violence through education, community outreach and victim advocacy. It also offers comprehensive and compassionate services for survivors.

OneEighty is also the Rape Crisis Center for Wayne and Holmes counties. Its domestic violence and sexual assault hotline is staffed 24/7 and can be reached by calling 1-800-686-1122.

In the United States, an individual is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds.

1 in 6 women and 1 in 33 men in the United States has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape.

Rape and sexual assault affect women, children, and men of all racial, cultural, and economic backgrounds.

Eighty out of 10 (80%) sexual assaults are committed by someone the victim knows.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, make sure you or they are safe. If not, consider calling 911 for assistance. Please know it is not your fault.

If you have questions regarding what to do or what happens when you seek support, such as medical attention, you can call OneEighty’s 24-hour Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-686-1122 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673 (NNEDV). OneEighty’s Main Phone number is 330.264.8498.

A full list of resources is available at one-eighty.org

(All statistics listed above were found on rainn.org)

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month