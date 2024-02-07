OneHealth Institute to rule them all: Texas Tech System increasing health related research

Creating an academic institute that examines how humans, animals, and the environment impact one another and the world's health, with a focus on research and teaching, is no easy feat.

But all five universities of the Texas Tech System are taking on the challenge.

Spearheaded by Texas Tech University and the TTU Health Sciences Center, the One Health Institute is inching closer to becoming a reality with a search for an executive director underway and the recent creation of a research commercialization incubator.

People attend a ribbon cutting for OneHealth Incubator at the Hub, 3911 4th St., on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Associate Vice President for Research Innovation at TTUHSC Dr. Phil Sizer, Associate Vice President for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at TTU Dr. Werner Kuhr, Vice President for Research and Innovation at TTU Dr. Joseph Heppert, hold the scissors while Chamber Ambassadors Jennifer Byrd and Ebie Serda hold the ribbon. Others in attendance include family, friends and Lubbock Chamber Ambassadors.

Lance McMahon, vice president of research at TTUHSC, said that all five schools within the system — TTU, TTUHSC, TTUHSC El Paso, Angelo State University and Midwestern State University — are positioned to collaborate and create energy to address challenges that areas west of Dallas and north of San Antonio face.

"If you combine and leverage all of the educational and research resources across those universities, in particular, the Health Sciences Center and Texas Tech University, we can compete with any university system in the world," McMahon said.

The first phase of the institute is for the two institutions with the largest research portfolios in the system that are located across the street from one another to partner together to build the foundation of the institute, McMahon said, and to incorporate ASU, MSU Texas, and TTUHSC El Paso in increments.

Who will lead this ambitious project?

That still remains unclear; however, TTU Vice President of Research Joseph Heppert said that both TTU and TTUHSC are working together to find someone.

"We've defined the roles that we think that director needs to have," Heppert said. "This individual is a builder, somebody who is going to come in and help collaborate with faculty from both of our campuses to create a broad vision for what this initiative can create."

Even though the institute doesn't have a dedicated leader, the universities are moving forward in creating the synergy with committees being formed, faculty being recruited, and the foundation for research and commercialization being laid.

"We've had the advantage that we've been talking about this theme and increasing collaboration between our campuses already for about a year and a half," Heppert said. "We've really undertaken joint symposia and discussions to build that collaboration into real activity on the two campuses."

Some of those conversations include creating spaces on both campuses where research can be conducted jointly, appointing faculty to the OHI and possibly jointly hiring future faculty to the institute.

Heppert said another conversation currently happening is possibly allocating to the institute a portion of the Texas University Fund that was approved by Texas voters in November 2023. But the institute's impact won't stop there.

McMahon said new academic degrees and shared curriculum between the two universities would develop as the institute grows into maturity years down the road.

"It takes years to get approval from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to create brand new degrees," McMahon said.

But he said is hopeful that in five years the OHI will be able to provide a Ph.D. degree in One Health that combines courses from both universities.

But until then, McMahon said the immediate ways that they can offer academic courses are by looking at combining programs into dual degrees — which TTU and TTUHSC already have a history of doing, such as the Doctor of Medicine and Masters of Business Administration dual degree program.

Even though the institute is in its infancy, both Heppert and McMahon said it is necessary to bring the five institutions together to help solve West Texas' problems.

"We are working very hard to ensure that we create something that will have lasting value to our rural and urban communities," McMahon said. "In West Texas, the Texas Tech University System is the jewel and Joe (Heppert) and I are committed and very serious about leading and serving this region and bringing it up to preeminence in line with other state universities."

