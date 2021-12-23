Oneida County leaders host working group to address shoplifting, thefts

Several representatives from Oneida County recently convened a working group to discuss retail thefts and shoplifting incidents, according to a statement from state Sen. Joseph Griffo’s office.

The working group includes Griffo, R-Rome, Assemblywoman Marrianne Buttenschon, D-Marcy, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. and area law enforcement officials.

Participating agencies in the meeting included the Utica Police Department, Rome Police Department, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, New Hartford Police Department, the Oneida County Law Enforcement Coalition, Oneida County Emergency Services, Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers, the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce and the Genesis Group and Chamber Alliance of the Mohawk Valley.

The meeting comes after area business owners reached out to the senator and assemblywoman with concerns about an increase in shoplifting cases they observed, according to the statement.

“Our small businesses have faced significant challenges and struggles during the coronavirus pandemic. They shouldn’t have to worry about daily thefts from their establishments as well,” Griffo said in a statement. “This discussion, which will continue, was a good first step that allowed us explore ways to reduce shoplifting in the area and provide for some much-needed relief to local business owners.”

Several issues and ideas were discussed, officials said. These included:

Advocating for and advancing state legislation, as well as potential local ordinances.

Providing additional resources and funding to small businesses to help them improve and enhance security.

Establishing small business coalitions to allow for better networking and communication relative to criminal justice initiatives and concerns, as well as enhanced interaction with law enforcement.

Incorporating and utilizing a uniform approach with law enforcement relative to the issue.

The potential public exposure of shoplifters, as well as examining and researching effective preventive practices undertaken by communities across the country.

Meeting participants hope to finalize and announce initiatives in the coming months that will help reduce and alleviate instances of shoplifting in the region.

“Shoplifting and retail theft effect the bottom lines of businesses and consumers and can’t be tolerated,” Buttenschon said in a statement. “Not only are we seeing inflation increase the price of items we use every day, but when retailers and businesses lose money because of theft, or have to invest in additional security measures, that cost is passed on to everyone.”

Ed Harris is the Oneida County reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Ed Harris at EHarris1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Oneida County leaders addressing shoplifting, thefts