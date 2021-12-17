Oneida County schools deem TikTok threats not credible, but beef up police presence

Schools in Oneida County are responding to nationwide news of threats being made on TikTok.

The vague, anonymous posts circulating online warned multiple schools would receive shooting and bomb threats.

The TikTok challenge originated in California as an attempt to get students to skip school by threatening violence specifically on Dec. 17, Rome City School District Superintendent Peter Blake said in a statement posted to the district website Friday.

Local law enforcement including Utica police investigated the threat and deemed it not credible at this time, a statement on the Utica City School District website said. However, additional security and police officers were deployed in schools.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said in a statement Thursday his office had been made aware of the TikTok post, advising that threats are unsubstantiated at this time but law enforcement presence would be increased in schools.

"If a threatening post is seen on social media, please report it, not repost it," he said in the statement.

We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 16, 2021

Down in the Southern Tier, Binghamton High School switched to remote learning until Jan. 3 after a fire and fights took place at the school.

School officials in states including Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Montana, New York and Pennsylvania said Thursday there would be an increased police presence because of the threats.

TikTok's communication team said on Twitter Thursday the company was working with law enforcement to look into potential threats, but said they had not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading on the app.

