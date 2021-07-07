Oneida County Sheriff's Office issues alert that homicide suspect may have been in Twin Cities

Jul. 7—RHINELANDER, Wis. — The Oneida County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a man wanted for a homicide in Wisconsin may have been in St. Paul recently.

Christopher Terrell Anderson, 30, is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has sent out two news releases about Anderson.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office received a report on June 30 of a woman lying on the side of River Bend Road near U.S. Highway 8 in Rhinelander. The woman had been shot and was dead.

WSAW in Wisconsin reported late last month that authorities believe 26-year-old Hannah Miller was shot and killed by Anderson, her child's father. Oneida County Sheriff Grady Hartman said late last month that Anderson, while pictured with dreadlocks, may have much shorter hair now.

Anderson was believed to have been driving a 2005 White Chrysler PT Cruiser with Minnesota license plate 187NXC or a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander bearing Wisconsin license plate number AJR9672. On Monday, St. Paul Police located both vehicles. Anderson was not with either.

The sheriff's office urges anyone who sees Anderson to call 911 or the Oneida County Dispatch Center at 715-361-5201 with any additional information.