Oneida County Youth Bureau seeks 2024 grant applications

County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced that the Youth Bureau will continue to accept 2024 grant applications for new programs until Dec. 8.

The Youth Bureau is accepting proposals from municipalities and nonprofit organizations for programs that offer recreation, delinquency prevention, and youth development opportunities.

“Through the NYS Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) our Youth Bureau has the responsibility to allocate funding in the ways that will best meet the needs we have identified locally,” Picente said. “This annual opportunity allows agencies and our cities, towns and villages to seek funding for new programs and allows those who have been running successful programs to continue their fine work.”

The Youth Bureau is a department of Oneida County created to provide access activities, programs and services to all youth under the age of 21.

The four available funding categories are:

Youth Development Program (YDP) for non-profit agencies and cities, towns and villages that operate a youth development program that provides direct services to youth.

Runaway and Homeless Youth Act (RHYA) for non-profit agencies that provide crisis and transitional living services.

Youth Sports and Education Opportunity Funding (YSEF) for non-profit agencies and cities, towns and villages to support and provide sports programs for underserved children and youth under the age of 18.

Youth Team Sports (YTS) for non-profit agencies or community-based organizations to support youth team sports programs for underserved children and youth under the age of 18.

What ensures a successful youth program?

The Oneida County Youth Bureau is responsible for funding new initiatives as well as long-standing programs that have continued to operate successfully over the years.

What ensures a successful youth program? Oneida County Youth Bureau Director Kevin Green has some ideas.

The ICAN's Evelyn House is a joint transitional rapid rehousing program for homeless women, aged 16-24, who are pregnant or parenting.

“The Evelyn House has flourished for decades because it provides a safe and nurturing environment– that’s exactly what is needed to enable culturally diverse families to reach their full potential," said Green. "It's about meeting the needs of people where they are at."

The Oneida County Youth Bureau currently funds 17 agencies. Among the list include: Camp Nazareth, Johnson Park Center, Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency, The Salvation Army, Empowered Pathways, and the YMCA.

Collective benefits

“High-quality youth programs empower our entire County,” said Green. “By providing for our youth, we nurture healthy, productive adults with the core competencies to lead meaningful lives both at home and in the local community.”

The guidelines and forms necessary to prepare and submit proper proposals can be accessed online at www.ocgov.net/youth. Proposals are due via email at kspensero-shanley@ocgov.net.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Oneida County Youth Bureau seeks grant applications through December 8