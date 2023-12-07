Oneida Indian Nation will open marijuana dispensary in Verona in January. What to know

Area residents will be able to purchase marijuana at a dispensary in Verona opening on Jan. 3, 2024.

The dispensary will be the first opened by Verona Collective, an enterprise of the Oneida Indian Nation, at 5250 Willow Place, across the street from the Nation’s Turning Stone Resort & Casino.

The Verona Collective will open a second dispensary in Verona in the spring and more over the next 18 to 24 months, Oneida Indian Nation officials said.

Verona Collective calls itself a seed-to-sale cannabis business, growing marijuana plants at a 50,000-square-foot cultivation facility. It also processes and packages the plants into products on Nation lands.

Job opportunities with Verona Collective

And the Nation wants area residents to know that Verona Collective will be hiring — with preference given to Turning Stone employees. That means getting a job at Turning Stone now is a good way to increase your chances of getting a job at Verona Collective, officials said.

“There is a huge amount of interest in jobs with Verona Collective, both within the Oneida Indian Nation’s current team and across the region,” said Ryan Riggs, Turning Stone Enterprises vice president for retail. “Joining the Turning Stone Enterprises team is a great way to receive a first look at these opportunities and to build the skills we’re looking for throughout Verona Collective: exceptional customer service, strong communication and collaboration, flexibility and more.”

Verona Collective will host information sessions for those interested in job opportunities in cultivation, processing, packaging and retail sales at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14 and at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Turning Stone.

Right now, Verona Collective has six jobs posted on its website: cannabis cultivation technician, cannabis dispensary retail associate, cannabis operations extraction technician, cannabis operations kitchen technician, cannabis operations post-process technician and cannabis vault fulfillment technician. More information can be found at https://veronacollective.applicantpro.com/jobs/3155592.

Retail associates are listed as earning $16.50 an hour; the technicians are all listed as earning $18.50 an hour.

Verona Collective will offer products including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles and concentrates through its own brands: Trim & Proper, CNY Provisions, Humble & Kind and Fair Shake.

