An Oneida Nation man says he was wrongfully convicted of a 2004 killing. Now a court has reversed his conviction over a shackling issue.

Danny Wilber, right, recently had his conviction in a 2004 Milwaukee homicide overturned. He's seen here with his partner, Lacey Kinnart.

For years, a Milwaukee man's purpose was regaining his freedom.

Danny Wilber, 43, maintained he was wrongfully convicted in 2005 of shooting and killing a man at a Milwaukee house party the year prior. He spent the next 16 years marshaling argument after argument for his release.

Now, he is reconnecting with loved ones and trying to find a new purpose, after a federal appeal found his trial was unfair and he was released.

"I fought this case for almost 18 years," said Wilber, a citizen of the Oneida Nation. "I wasn’t going to stop. I wasn’t going to give up."

Wilber wants to share his story to inspire others, knowing how much he relied on similar stories while incarcerated.

Wilber and his partner, Lacey Kinnart, never expected it would take so long to secure his freedom. The two became friends in 2013 when they met through one of Wilber's relatives and Kinnart took an interest in his case. They bonded over their shared Native American roots — Kinnart is a citizen of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians — and later became a couple.

Together, they are navigating Wilber's transition back into society from Kinnart’s home in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. They still have nearly $50,000 in legal bills to pay off.

Wilber enjoys the small things he couldn't do in prison — making a run to the grocery store, smoking cigars, going to the lake. He has also struggled with periods of depression and anxiety as he adjusts to life outside prison. He said it gives him purpose to help friends who are still incarcerated with their cases.

"I still seek the energy and the spirit that I had when I was fighting for my life ‘cause I feel like if I can tap into that spirit out here, I can do some good work," he said. "I’m figuring it out on a daily basis."

Conviction overturned over a shackling error

In 2005, Wilber was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of homicide.

Even at the time, the case wasn't clear-cut.

The victim, David Diaz, was fatally shot once in the back of the head during an after-hours house party on Milwaukee's south side in 2004.

Other partygoers said Wilber was at the party that night acting belligerently and was fighting with people immediately before the shooting. But none of the witnesses told the jury they saw Wilber shoot Diaz.

One witness told jurors he saw Wilber with a semi-automatic firearm immediately after the shooting but a firearms examiner said Diaz had been shot with a revolver.

Diaz, who lived at the house, had been found lying facedown in the kitchen. Bullet fragments found at the scene and the position of Diaz's body suggested the shooter had been standing behind Diaz. Witness accounts put Wilber standing in the kitchen, in front of Diaz.

At least one other person had been seen at the party with a gun, also described as a semiautomatic.

Wilber spent years arguing the evidence did not support his conviction, only to face denial after denial. Instead, it was a judge's decision to shackle him during trial that won him his freedom.

It's common for defendants to be restrained in courtrooms for security purposes, but officials are careful not to let a jury see a defendant shackled as it could imply guilt.

During the trial, Wilber wore a manacle around his ankle and a stun belt on his arm.

The restraints were hidden from jurors until just before closing arguments, when the judge, Mary Kuhnmuench, ordered more restraints — partly in response to an altercation between Wilber and sheriff's deputies outside the courtroom.

"Other comments suggest that the trial judge viewed visibly shackling the defendant as punishment for what she perceived as disrespect," wrote U.S. District Judge William Griesbach in a 2020 decision that was later upheld.

Wilber was visibly strapped to a wheelchair by at least one arm and chained at his wrists, a sight that his defense attorney at the time called "disturbing."

Kuhnmuench, the trial judge, did not explain why the restraints couldn't be hidden.

At one point, before the jury reentered the courtroom, the prosecutor trying the case offered to find a blazer or sport coat for Wilber, presumably to cover the restraints.

The judge responded that was "not necessary."

The jury convicted him the day after closing arguments.

In October, the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with Griesbach, the lower court judge, and his decision to overturn the verdict.

The appeals court found that because of the weaknesses in the prosecution’s case, it was possible the shackling tipped the scales in favor of the prosecution and could have weighed into the jury's decision to convict.

"To me, it's as if the judge was making sure that the jury would think he was a dangerous person," said Rovner, the 7th Circuit judge, during oral arguments last year.

Robert Henak, Wilber's appellate attorney, credited his client with filing the original habeas petition that ultimately led to his release, and filing it by a strict deadline.

When in between lawyers, Wilber filed motions and petitions with the courts on his own behalf and worked to find expert witnesses and other evidence to support his case for release. Kinnart also became invested in Wilber's case and helped him retain Henak.

An exoneration or not?

After the federal appeals decision, state prosecutors still had the option of trying the homicide case again.

In May, they decided not to retry Wilber and to dismiss his case.

Assistant District Attorney Paul Tiffin said he did not think he could prove the case at a new trial, partly because of its age but also because of problems posed by the evidence that even the federal appeals court judges acknowledged.

"The evidence certainly was not overwhelming," Tiffin said.

During the appeal, Wilber and his attorneys also had sought to reverse the conviction for lack of evidence, a high standard to meet. They argued it was physically impossible for Wilber to have been the shooter and pointed to physical evidence suggesting the real shooter was in the next room.

Ultimately, the appellate court found there was enough evidence to support a guilty verdict.

Even though he was not legally found innocent, Wilber considers himself exonerated. So does his appellate attorney.

"I think the evidence is so clear that he is actually innocent that the dismissal by the prosecutor (in May) should be viewed as an exoneration," Henak said.

Tiffin, the prosecutor, says he doesn't consider it an exoneration.

Whatever the case, it is one of the few cases in Wisconsin where a Native American person has had his conviction overturned.

For his part, Wilber is grateful to be free. Wilber and Kinnart are preparing to move to Minneapolis in the coming weeks for Kinnart's job, where he hopes to find his calling. He is interested in working in prison reform or with people who have been wrongfully convicted. He and Kinnart recently traveled to New York City for a summit on social justice causes.

"My future's bright. My future's whatever I want it to be," he said.

