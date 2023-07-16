Onekilled,three critically injured in shootout in Hartford apartment, police say

Jul. 16—Boisvert said officers encountered a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Benton Street that contained a passenger suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He said the wounded man was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Meanwhile, other officers located a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound inside the apartment, Boisvert said. He noted she was transported to Connecticut Children's Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

Boisvert said officers were then dispatched moments later to the 100 block of Wethersfield Avenue after two men with gunshot wounds were dropped off. He said both critically injured men were transported to Hartford Hospital where one later died.

Boisvert said investigators believe the shooting took place inside the Maple Avenue apartment.

"It is believed that gunfire was exchanged between mutual combatants and that this was not a random act," Boisvert said.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting and police have not publicly identified any of the victims. The police department's major crimes and crime scenes divisions are investigating.

