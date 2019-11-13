Is OneMain Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:OMF) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how OneMain Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:OMF) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, OneMain Holdings has a P/E ratio of 7.41. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 13.5%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for OneMain Holdings:

P/E of 7.41 = $41.50 ÷ $5.60 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does OneMain Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (8.2) for companies in the consumer finance industry is higher than OneMain Holdings's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that OneMain Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

OneMain Holdings's 139% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does OneMain Holdings's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals a substantial 277% of OneMain Holdings's market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On OneMain Holdings's P/E Ratio

OneMain Holdings's P/E is 7.4 which is below average (18.2) in the US market. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself.