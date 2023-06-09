Oneonta duo arrested after living in Richmondville storage unit

Jun. 9—State Police announced two Oneonta residents arrested in April for living in a storage unit in Richmondville were arrested on additional charges Friday.

Brandon H. Burns, 31, and Sarah M. Yale, 29, were arrested April 15, by troopers out of the Cobleskill barracks after State Police received a report of suspicious activity at a storage facility, a media release said. An investigation discovered Burns and Yale had been unlawfully living in a storage unit on the property and both possessed controlled substances, burglar tools and other items not belonging to them, the release said.

In April, Burns was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony,; five counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; possession of burglar tools and other violations, the release said.

In April, Yale was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and possession of burglar tools, the release said.

The investigation into the items Yale and Burns possessed continued after the original arrest and troopers determined the pair had forced entry into multiple storage units surrounding the unit they were living in, the release said. They possessed multiple items stolen from those units, including personal identifying documents and bank checks. Yale also possessed a check taken from one of the units, which was later forged and named to her, the release said.

The duo was located in Oneonta on June 9 and arrested on additional charges, the release said.

Both were charged with six counts of third-degree burglary, a class C felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; six counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; two counts of third-degree criminal tampering, a class B misdemeanor; six counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor; third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification information, a class A misdemeanor; and fifth-degree conspiracy, a class A misdemeanor.

Yale was also charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a class D felony; and second-degree identity theft, a class E felony.

Burns and Yale were transported to the Cobleskill barracks for processing and then brought to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility to await arraignment, the release said.