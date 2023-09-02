Oneonta man accused of attempted murder of an East Fishkill police officer

EAST FISHKILL - An Oneonta man driving a stolen car tried to kill an East Fishkill police officer while fleeing a burglary scene Friday afternoon, state police said Saturday.

According to state police, at approximately 12:15 p.m. Friday, members of the East Fishkill Police Department responded to a residence on Hortontown Road after receiving a report of a burglary in progress.

Police said the man, later identified as Joseph Gourd, 41, of Oneonta, ran when confronted inside the residence.

Outside, he was able to enter an unmarked police car and then drove directly at the officers. One of the officers fired one round at the vehicle but it did not stop.

Police said Gourd fled south on the Taconic State Parkway before crashing near Route 301 and then fleeing from the vehicle.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including the towns of Kent and Carmel police departments, state park police, the Dutchess and Putnam counties' sheriff's offices, Metropolitan Transportation Authority police and state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers, all converged on the area to assist in a coordinated search.

Gourd was located and taken into custody by state and East Fishkill town police and Putnam County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Gourd was charged with first-degree attempted murder of a police officer, second-degree burglary, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, all felonies.

Gourd was arraigned in East Fishkill Town Court and is being held without bail in the Dutchess County jail, pending a Wednesday court appearance. The name of his attorney was not immediately available.

