Oneonta man charged with felony DWI

Nov. 27—On Oneonta man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated Nov. 1.

According to a media release, the Otsego County Sheriff's Office pulled over Kyle W. Alverson, 35, on Lettis Highway, and he was found to be driving while in an intoxicated state. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content .08 of 1% or more, a felony; driving while intoxicated, a felony, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, and multiple other vehicle and traffic law violations.

Alverson was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Oneonta Town Court at a later date.