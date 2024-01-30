Oneonta man faces felony drug charges

Jan. 30—An Oneonta man faces drug charges following an investigation.

The Otsego County Sheriff's Office and the Oneonta Police Department conducted a joint investigation into large-scale drug activity occurring in and around the city of Oneonta, a media release said. Members of the state Division of Parole, Oneonta Police Department and sheriff's office conducted a search of a residence in the town of Oneonta Dec. 11, 2023, and a significant amount of narcotics connected to Michael J. Ide, 37, were located inside the residence.

Ide was taken into custody and held at Otsego County Correctional Facility on a parole warrant, the release said.

The drugs were sent to the Drug Enforcement Agency for testing, the release said. The test results were received Jan. 25, and showed that at the time of his arrest, Ide possessed 406 grams of methamphetamine, 85 grams of a heroin, fentanyl and xyzaline mixture, 111 strips of suboxone and 15 pills identified as suboxone. Additionally, $669 in US currency, digital scales, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia and a notebook containing drug sales records was also seized during the search.

The total street value of the seized methamphetamine is $40,600 while the street value of the heroin, fentanyl, xyzaline compound is $12,750. Additionally, $2,220 worth of suboxone strips were recovered, the release said.

Ide was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A felony; two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class B felonies; four counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class D felonies; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor and two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors.