Oneonta man faces felony sex charges

Oct. 12—An Oneonta man has been indicted on charged he committed sex crimes against children.

According to a media release from Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith, Mark Archer, 38, of Oneonta, was indicted for 12 felonies and arraigned in Delaware County Court on Oct. 11.

The indictment accuses Archer of three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony, and alleges that Archer subjected three children — each under the age of 11 — to sexual abuse.

Archer was also indicted for two counts of first-degree rape, a class B violent felony, based on allegations that he engaged in sexual intercourse on two occasions with a child younger than 11.

Two further counts accuse Archer of first-degree criminal sexual act, a class B violent felony, and alleges that he subjected a child younger than 11 to anal sexual contact on two occasions.

Archer also faces four counts of predatory sexual assault against a child for the alleged sexual abuse of a child younger than 13. Each of those counts are class A-II felonies and carry a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. As such, Archer faces "over 100 years to life in prison if he is found guilty of the charges alleged in the indictment," the release said.

Gary A. Rosa, acting Delaware County Court judge, remanded Archer to the Delaware County Correctional Facility in lieu of $75,000 cash bail or $750,000 bond, according to the release.