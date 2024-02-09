Oneonta man indicted for child sexual abuse

Feb. 9—An Oneonta man has been indicted for child sexual abuse by a Delaware County Grand Jury.

Delaware County District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced in a media release that Christopher D. Davis, 40, was indicted Feb. 8, on five counts — one count of predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A-II felony; and four counts of fourth-degree criminal solicitation, class A misdemeanors.

According to the release, Davis is alleged to have engaged in a course of sexual conduct against a child less than 13 years old for nearly eight years, starting when the child was 7 years old and continuing until she turned 13. The alleged sexual acts include at least one act of oral sexual conduct. If Davis is convicted of the charge, he faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.

Three of the criminal solicitation charges come from incidents where Davis is alleged to have "commanded, requested, or otherwise attempted to induce a third party to commit the felony crime of third-degree criminal sexual act," the release said. It is alleged Davis repeatedly attempted to arrange for an adult mother to engage in oral sexual conduct with him and her minor daughters, ages 14 and 15, during the spring of 2023.

The last solicitation charge comes from an incident when Davis is alleged to have "commanded, requested, or otherwise attempted to cause an adult female to commit the felony crime of first-degree sexual abuse," the release said. It is alleged Davis and the other adult planned to drug a female friend so that they could engage in sexual acts while that female was physically helpless. Davis, who is a nurse working in a nursing home, claimed to be able to obtain the drugs from the facility he was employed by.

Davis is currently remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m.