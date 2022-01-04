Oneonta NY police shooting on River Street left neighbors shaken. Here's how they respond

The yellow police tape has been removed. The front lawn is empty. And the windows are shuttered; there's no sign anyone is home.

Along this stretch of River Street in Oneonta, not far from the eateries, bars, art galleries and boutiques that help shape the business center of this upstate New York college town, it's a quiet spring afternoon.

On the weathered, sagging slate-colored steps leading up to a century old multi-family house, a small bouquet of pink flowers in purple and green plastic wrap is the only sign of the violence that unfolded here 24 hours earlier.

Video shared online: What the footage shows, what it doesn't in death of Tyler Green

A bouquet of flowers on the steps of the Oneonta residence where Tyler R. Green was fatally shot by police earlier this week. April 7, 2021.

It began with a domestic dispute, police say. Tyler R. Green, 23, allegedly brandished a knife and attacked a woman at her 48 River St. home. After officers arrived, Green was fatally shot by Oneonta Police Sgt. Ralph Pajerski, who officials say "acted to save the life of the child" by firing two gunshots at the suspect.

This type of scene is one you'd expect to see on TV but never in a place like this, says 25-year-old Marisa Yager, who witnessed those events next door from her home of two years.

"It was just really scary yesterday," she says.

Oneonta shooting: NY attorney general investigating after man with knife killed by officer

A typical day in the neighborhood

Frank Filor is a longtime resident of the Oneonta neighborhood where Tyler R. Green was fatally shot by a police officer on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

This street is mostly lined by aged homes, a few of them refitted to house multiple families or students. Two doors down from No. 48, on River Street, is the former site of Foti Bakery, the statement red building that since 1924 had been considered an Otsego County staple known for its Italian bread and Kaiser rolls.

Riverside Elementary School and the Oneonta Boys & Girls Club are about a quarter-mile away.

Around here, neighbors say, people are comfortable taking strolls along the sidewalk with their pets. Kids play in the front yard, and some residents host lawn sales in the springtime.

Story continues

There's occasionally trouble, such as drug activity in the area, that draws a police response, concedes one River Street resident of 13 years, as he sips a cold beer on a warm Wednesday afternoon. But sometimes it's a bit worse, he says, before pointing toward a house nearby that had been the site of a stabbing a year earlier.

But River Street neighbors say they would be hard-pressed to say they feel unsafe.

Before returning to her back porch, where several others are sitting and enjoying some fresh air, Yager says, “I just want it to get back to normal.”

How a domestic dispute became a fatal shooting

Marisa Yager lives next door to the Oneonta residence where Tyler R. Green was fatally shot by a police officer on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

It started out like a normal day, according to River Street neighbors. It was a brisk and sunny Tuesday morning.

Yager and some fellow residents were hosting a lawn sale in the front. Their plan had been to get rid of "pretty much everything,” she says with a smile.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Oneonta police officers were called to River Street. Next-door to the lawn sale, a domestic incident involving a man with a knife had been reported to authorities.

Police shooting: Man with knife shot, killed by police officer in Oneonta

Even after a day, Yager is a bit shaken as she recalls watching the incident unfold. She and other neighbors say it unfolded quickly.

Minutes before police arrived, neighbor Kevin Marcewicz's wife noticed Green's girlfriend outside the house. The woman seemed upset, and since Easter had just passed, Marcewicz's wife walked over with one of the stuffed animal toys from the lawn sale to give her 2-year-old son.

The Oneonta residence where Tyler R. Green was fatally shot by a police officer on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, after a reported domestic incident. April 7, 2021.

That's about when the police pulled up, and Green came out of the house.

As Yager recalls, "he just kind of flipped out."

Green's girlfriend had been cut in the leg during a struggle. Police told him to put the knife down.

Yager recalls seeing Green on the ground.

Around that time, Pajerski, a member of Oneonta's police department since 2003, fired two shots. Oneonta city officials said the officer "acted to save the life of the child" in shooting Green.

Marcewicz was in his dining room, about 15 yards away from the scene, when the gunshots rang out. He raced outside; his wife and daughter hurried into the house.

The police response drew several bystanders, including some who filmed the confrontation from across the street using their phones. Like several other bystanders, Marcewicz wonders whether it could've ended differently.

"I think that a split-second-decision had been made," says Marcewicz, a 36-year-old father of two. "Police have a tough job to do, but I think it could've been avoidable."

Green was pronounced dead Tuesday evening at Albany Medical Center. The injured woman has been treated for her injuries and is recovering.

"This is clearly a tragic matter for all of us," Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said Wednesday, "as we are grieving the loss of a life."

Subscriber Exclusive: Mental health a factor in Southern Tier police reform. How communities want it to work

What we know about the Oneonta police officer

The Oneonta Public Safety Building. April 7, 2021.

Pajerski and another officer who was involved in Tuesday's shooting — whose name hasn't been released — have requested indeterminate time off, Herzig said Thursday.

According to the Oneonta Police Department, Pajerski is a member of the police department's Special Response Team and is an advanced accident investigator.

He previously served as an Oneonta uniformed patrol officer, a field training officer and a bicycle patrol officer.

Pajerski also serves as the Oneonta Police Department's Traffic Safety Coordinator.

Police conduct scrutinized: Rochester police lawsuit identifies some officers as repeat offenders

More: An Owego woman was charged with murder after fatal drug overdose in Sayre, Pa. Here's why

The investigation: What happens next

A sign welcoming visitors to Oneonta, Ostego County. April 7, 2021.

The next steps of the investigation are in the hands of the New York State Attorney General's Office, which serves as special prosecutor for incidents in which a law enforcement officer causes the death of an unarmed civilian, or where there is a significant question as to whether the civilian was armed and dangerous.

Part of the review will include analyzing body-worn camera footage of the shooting, which Oneonta police turned over to state investigators.

As a matter of policy, the AG's office said it will release body-worn camera and dashboard camera footage obtained during an investigation in a timely manner, and when permissible by law.

The AG's office also said it will not wait until the completion of an investigation to release the footage, but the released footage could be redacted as they deem appropriate.

On Wednesday, Herzig urged the public to wait for the outcome of the state investigation before "rushing to judgment."

"I have no doubt that there will be much discussion regarding police procedures in the days ahead," he said. "I believe, however, that it is too early for that. Let’s first allow the attorney general’s investigation and due process to run its course."

Follow Anthony Borrelli on Twitter @PSBABorrelli. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Oneonta shooting: River St. residents react after man killed by police