Oneonta police confirm death in Neahwa Park

Jan. 17—Oneonta police on Tuesday confirmed the weekend discovery of a dead man in the city's Neahwa Park.

According to a media release, police received a report just before 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, of a person down in the park.

Officers responded with members of the Oneonta Fire Department and found a 35-year-old man who was unresponsive and later declared dead by Otsego County Coroner Terry Knapp, according to the release.

Police said the man was identified and his family notified of his passing. The department's Detective Division conducted an investigation and revealed no indication of foul play. "At this time, no additional information will be released," the release said.