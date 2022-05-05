Oneonta police report scam attempt

May 5—Oneonta Police said Wednesday that someone is running a telephone scam and using the police chief's's name as part of it.

According to a media release from the Police Department, a resident of the town of Oneonta was contacted by a person claiming to be a federal agent. The person went on to say that they were investigating a drug trafficking crime and that Oneonta Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg would call to verify the investigation.

Several minutes later, the release said, a person claiming to be Witzenburg contacted the town resident (who knows Witzenburg personally) and was confronted by the resident who stated that she knows what the police chief sounds like on the phone, at which time the caller terminated the call.

Witzenburg contacted an agent with Homeland Security who was able to recall the number left for contact and verified that it is, in fact, a scam and in all probability originated from a foreign call center.

Police reminded people to avoid giving any personally identifying information to anyone over the telephone. In some cases, the release said, scammers can spoof the number of the law enforcement agency to appear they are calling from an official number. Law enforcement officials can be contacted at verifiable phone numbers for contact "to establish a secure procedure for inquiry and information exchange," the release said.

Police asked people to report possible scams to local authorities so police may be able to stay informed of trends and provide people with assistance keeping personal information as secure as possible. There are on-line resources available to assist in keeping personal information secure and reducing digital profiles, which may help prevent scams from occurring, the release said.