Oneonta police warn of recent phone scams

The Daily Star, Oneonta, N.Y.
·1 min read

Feb. 27—Oneonta police are warning people not to fall for telephone scams.

According to a media release, the Oneonta Police Department has been made aware of numerous phone scams reported by local residents. They include:

—An individual stating they are from the Social Security office and advising an individual's Social Security number has been compromised. They then ask for personal information, including bank information and eventually ask the recipient of the call to send money.

—An individual calling and stating they are an attorney and a relative has been arrested and needs bail money.

—An individual calling and stating they are someone's relative, who sounds different because of a cold, and asking for bail money.

The Oneonta Police Department recommends the following:

—Resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story, and do what you can to verify a caller's identity. Remember phone numbers can be spoofed, so do not count on that as verification of a caller's identity.

—Do not send cash, gift cards or money transfers.

—Never give out personal or banking information.

—If something seems suspicious or you feel you have been a victim of a scam, contact your local law enforcement agency.

