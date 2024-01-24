Oneonta, Utica universities announce partnership

Jan. 24—SUNY Oneonta and Utica University have a new agreement to help Oneonta nursing students easily transition to Utica's advanced nursing program.

According to a media release, Utica University President Todd Pfannestiel, SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle, and other representatives announced a new articulation agreement Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The purpose of the SUNY Oneonta-Utica University Early Assurance Program Accelerated Bachelor of Science Nursing Agreement "is to give SUNY Oneonta graduates a seamless transition into Utica University's Bachelor of Science Accelerated Nursing Program," the release said. "The program also aims to address a critical workforce demand in the nursing field."

"Utica University has long sought solutions and new ideas through partnerships with other academic institutions and industry that advance our mission of serving students. Our relationship with SUNY Oneonta is a very natural one," Pfannestiel said. "The universities are aligned in our commitment to the Mohawk Valley. We share not only a culture of academic excellence and student centeredness, but also a dedication to advancing workforce and economic development in the region and state."

"SUNY Oneonta is proud to be a part of the Early Assurance Program, Accelerated Bachelor of Science Nursing Agreement with Utica University. It is an important moment that demonstrates how working together, we can address New York's nursing shortage and the well-being of our communities, while providing relevant educational experiences for our students" said Tracy Allen, dean of SUNY Oneonta's School of Sciences.

The progam is open to SUNY Oneonta applicants who will be first-time, matriculated first-year students, as well current SUNY Oneonta students who have completed fewer than 90 college credits.

Students in the program will complete their first bachelor's degree at SUNY Oneonta in conjunction with Utica University's ABSN prerequisites.

Eligible bachelor's degree programs at SUNY Oneonta are:

—Biology, B.S.

—Anthropology, Health & Human Biology Concentration, B.A.

—Sociology, Aging Studies Track, B.A.

—Communication Studies, B.S.

—Philosophy, Applied Philosophy Concentration, B.A.

Upon degree and prerequisite completion at SUNY Oneonta, students will pursue their second bachelor's degree in Utica's 16-month accelerated bachelor of nursing program.

Once accepted, students will be given a place for the cohort the following semester with a January, May or August start date. Students can select from locations in Syracuse, Latham, or St. Petersburg, Florida.

In the final semester at Utica University, students will have the opportunity to interview for a registered nurse position within a partner healthcare network, the release said. Final employment eligibility and decision will be determined by each company.

Regarding tuition, financial aid and scholarships, each institution will determine aid eligibility. Students will complete the FAFSA for each year of the program. Each student's FASFA will be reviewed for federal, state and institution specific aid, including scholarships, according to the release.