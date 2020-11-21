OnePlus 9 Pro leak hints the curved screen is here to stay

Don’t expect the OnePlus 8T’s flat display to carry forward to the company’s next-gen flagship. OnLeaks and Voice have posted what’s claimed to be early renders of the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the design appears to maintain the curved display surface of the 8 Pro — like it or not, the flashy screen may come back. It would reportedly be a slightly smaller 6.55-inch panel, though, so the 9 Pro might be easier to wield than its 6.7-inch predecessor.

You’d also get the Galaxy Note 20-like rear camera bump rumored to be coming to the base OnePlus 9, although the Pro would have as many as four cameras in that space.

The purported leak doesn’t mention much about specs, although OnePlus is expected to use the next generation of Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 800 series chips. It might also boast updated camera sensors.

OnePlus is said to be introducing the 9 Pro in March. That would be consistent with OnePlus’ usual half-year increment, if slightly ahead of the 8 Pro’s one-year anniversary. We’d be cautious about making too many assumptions, though. The 9 Pro design could still change in the next few months, and the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated releases for more than a few companies. This is nonetheless in line with earlier leaks, and suggests OnePlus won’t try to shake up its formula in 2021.