OnePlus Pad Go launched as an even cheaper alternative to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE

What you need to know

OnePlus Pad Go goes official in India with Wi-Fi and LTE variants.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and 8GB of RAM.

The tablet equips an 11.35-inch 2.4K display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The OneNPlus Pad Go adopts a design very similar to the OnePlus Pad.

OnePlus recently forayed into a new tablet segment with the launch of the OnePlus Pad. Now, not even a year later, the company is back with a cheaper alternative in the Indian market, dubbed OnePlus Pad Go.

OnePlus is touting the new "Go" edition tablet as an overall affordable option with plenty of goodies. It packs a sizeable 11.35-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2.4K resolution. However, it is still an LCD panel instead of an OLED, with a peak brightness of just 400 nits.

The design aesthetic follows the footsteps of the original OnePlus Pad and includes a two-tone design at the rear alongside the circular camera visor. The OnePlus Pad Go is projecting itself to be an ultra-slim tablet, and despite sporting a large display, the tablet still measures around 6mm in thickness and weighs 532 grams.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, a fairly mediocre 6nm SoC from last year designed for devices with gaming and multimedia in mind. It rocks clock speeds up to 2.2GHz and relies on Arm Mali G57 GPU for graphics.

The device further equips 8GB of RAM and has storage options up to 256GB. It runs on OxygenOS 13.2 (Android 13-based) out of the box. Keeping the lights on is an 8,000mAh battery capacity and supports OnePlus' 33W SuperVOOC charging, which is on par with or exceeds some of the best Android tablets on the market.

The circular visor on the back carries an 8MP shooter capable of shooting 1080p videos backed with EIS. On the front, the device relies on another 8MP camera for selfies and video conference calls. It is further utilizes for Face Unlock for authentication.

The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Type-C, and supports SBC, AAC, aptX HD, LDAC, and aptX for audio. On that note, the device is equipped with a quad-speaker system backed by the company's Omnibearing Sound Field and Dolby Atmos, which promise a cinematic sound experience.

The OnePlus Pad Go comes in Wi-Fi and LTE models and features a sole Twin Mint colorway. The device with 8GB+128GB starts at Rs 19,999 (Wi-Fi-only). The LTE model with 8GB+128GB costs Rs 21,999, and the 256GB model is priced at Rs 23,999. Preorders open on October 12.