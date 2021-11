Associated Press

Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson’s attorney said Friday he has asked for Anderson's suspension to be lifted because his client, who is under investigation by Athens police for an alleged rape, has not been charged with a crime. Attorney Steve Sadow told The Associated Press he has submitted a formal request to Georgia senior deputy director of athletics Darrice Griffin to lift the suspension. If the athletic department does not intervene, Anderson will not play for No. 1 Georgia in Saturday's Southeastern Conference home game against Missouri.