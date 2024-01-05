onePulse sheds employees, website and social media pages amid surprise Dec. 31 shutdown

ORLANDO, Fla. — After raising millions but making only halting progress to build a memorial in honor of the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre, the onePulse Foundation has quietly folded as it works to redistribute its programs and pay off debts.

Scott Bowman, spokesperson for onePulse, said the nonprofit organization ceased all of its normal operations on Dec. 31. While the onePulse board had announced in November its intention to dissolve, no date had been disclosed previously.

Yet by the start of the new year, the charity had shed most of its nine-member staff and deleted its social media pages and the contents of its website, which once touted awe-inspiring designs for a memorial and museum.

Seven of its nine remaining employees were let go: the vice president of education; the director, 49 Legacy Scholarships; the Pulse Community & Memorial Ops manager; the digital marketing & advancement specialist; the education program specialist; the guest service associate; and an executive assistant.

The executive director position was already vacant. Bowman and the foundation’s Chief Financial Officer, Claudia Mason, will remain working to perform functions related to the dissolution, he said in response to questions from the Sentinel.

The board of trustees will be relying on legal counsel for next steps, he said.

One early step was filing Articles of Dissolution with the state. According to those documents, the organization is unable to pay in full debts owed to unsecured creditors. It’s unclear how much onePulse owes or who its creditors are.

Some lawmakers have called for a forensic audit of the organization, but an audit has not been authorized by any local or state agency.

Last month, the foundation sent what it called its final email to stakeholders confirming the city of Orlando will take over to lead the construction of a memorial to the Pulse nightclub tragedy. The city will also be responsible for fundraising and communicating with survivors and the family members of victims on the status of the project, though few details have been shared so far.

In a public letter, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said he met with onePulse Foundation board members to discuss obtaining design work for the memorial and launching a fund to raise money for the project.

Programs launched by onePulse, like the annual remembrance ceremony and the CommUNITY Rainbow Run, will be put on by the city later this year.

In a previous statement, onePulse Foundation board spokesperson Yolanda Londoño said: “Our vision was to honor the 49 lives taken, survivors and first responders, and to permanently preserve the site of the tragedy. We developed an ambitious agenda to fulfill these mandates and received positive support both locally and globally. Unfortunately, best intentions are not enough.”

