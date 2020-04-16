OneShare Health Responds to Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 Outbreak

OneShare Health Continues to Monitor Spread of COVID-19, Offers Support to Members, Partners and Employees During Shelter in Place

IRVING, Texas, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through coordinated efforts, OneShare Health – an ACA-exempt, Christian health care sharing ministry based in Irving, TX – has successfully shifted their workforce from a traditional corporate work setting to working remotely, in accordance with the Stay Home Stay Safe order issued by Dallas County's Judge Clay Jenkins on March 29, 2020. Though working remotely has presented its share of challenges, Toby Buckalew, Chief Information Officer at OneShare, said that business continues as usual thanks in large part to recovery plans developed back in October 2019 by the company's cross-functional Task Force.

"OneShare Health's management teams worked diligently to implement our plans in the event any potential scenarios developed," Buckalew said. "This included sending employees home with equipment to test connectivity and access to our systems, surveying all staff, and gathering information needed to ensure access and support when needed […] Leveraging our cloud-based applications and services, individuals could perform the same tasks and duties normally performed in the office with the same level of quality and service." Vice President of Operations David Johnson says, ultimately, this Task Force has been the "driving force" behind the company's expedient work-from-home transition.

Over the course of one week, OneShare shifted nearly its entire workforce from the office to individuals' homes. Today, Buckalew said the company is focusing on business continuity planning, and that every day, twice a day, managers across all departments meet virtually to discuss critical items, including finding ways to keep employees "engaged and connected" to their coworkers during these uncertain times. "OneShare remains committed to keeping our employees informed about Coronavirus and taking all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of this virus," said Valerie Wavrusa, Director of Human Resources at OneShare. "These efforts demonstrate our commitment to our Members and our most valuable resource: our OneShare 'Family.'"

Meanwhile, Chief Operations Officer of OneShare Health Tracy Berwick said she is most impressed with the "resilience" of her OneShare team and the systems and processes that were in place prior to Stay Home Stay Safe. "We have maintained excellent service levels, actually set some service records, and maintained strong communication, collaboration, and team-building," said Berwick. "This devastating and historic event has strengthened our company, culture, and faith in God, who continues to guide and provide precisely what our company needs since we began our journey."

About OneShare Health: OneShare Health is an ACA-exempt, non-profit, Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM) based in Irving, Texas, that facilitates the sharing of medical expenses among individuals and families who are united by a set of shared religious beliefs. Health care sharing ministries are not traditional health insurance and do not accept risk or make guarantees regarding payment of bills submitted by members.

