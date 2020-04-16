OneSignal Launches Advanced Analytics to Enable Businesses to Track Results

Advanced Analytics enables tracking of industry-leading delivery confirmation, robust analytics API, and outcomes to enable businesses to deliver results.

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSignal , Inc., the leading provider of push notifications and messaging solutions, has announced a new suite of Advanced Analytics features to provide its 900,000+ users insight on the impact and outcome of each of the 6 billion daily delivered messages.

From individual developers to enterprise-level companies, businesses of all sizes and industries across the globe use OneSignal to build deeper customer relationships. Advanced Analytics, now accessible across all channels, includes Outcomes, Confirmed Deliveries, and Influenced Opens. This serves as a turn-key solution for measuring, reporting, and uncovering actions users take on a website or app. Originally released in beta last November, OneSignal's newest Advanced Analytic tool has now reached 100% of its install base.

OneSignal's Advanced Analytics enables businesses to better understand user behavior, specifically how their push notification, email, or in-app message is driving a certain outcome. This allows businesses to easily incorporate specific goals, such as subscription purchases or activity-level completion, and in turn measure which type of engagement is most effective for their brand. Implementing this functionality simply requires one line of code, and OneSignal users are already leveraging its Advanced Analytics capabilities to grow revenue by tracking specific events such as purchase or subscription.

Customer examples using Advanced Analytics include:

Rumble , a fitness app that rewards people for exercising with coins that can be redeemed at local businesses, uses OneSignal's Advanced Analytics to measure how users spend coins to improve and enhance their product.

, a fitness app that rewards people for exercising with coins that can be redeemed at local businesses, uses OneSignal's Advanced Analytics to measure how users spend coins to improve and enhance their product. Fiasy , a meal-planning app, uses Advanced Analytics to better understand how people are using the product - tracking when people record exercises or make updates to their profiles - to understand user flows and improve engagement.

, a meal-planning app, uses Advanced Analytics to better understand how people are using the product - tracking when people record exercises or make updates to their profiles - to understand user flows and improve engagement. Many others include: A social game developer who uses Outcomes to track paid conversion, package subscriptions, and cross-sell to other apps in their portfolio. A grocery delivery app in Europe tracks add-to-cart and purchase behavior to optimize their conversion funnel and drive sales.

"Analytics, and specifically the ability to track results, has been a frequent request," said George Deglin, CEO of OneSignal. "Look for more innovation in 2020 around the customer messaging journey with a focus on making implementation easy on digital platforms and adding support for additional channels. We're excited to add to the capabilities of OneSignal."

OneSignal is hiring across all functions - engineering, product, sales, marketing, operations, and design, to fuel the fast growth of our product. More information about open roles is available at https://onesignal.com/careers .

About OneSignal.

OneSignal is the market-leading push notification & in-app software provider. OneSignal aims to be the intelligent communication layer that enables businesses to reach their core objectives. Supporting 900,000+ professionals with a best of breed customer engagement platform, OneSignal delivers 6 billion messages every day across the globe. Powered by superior architecture, the OneSignal platform delivers messages faster, more efficiently and at a greater scale than any other solution in the world.

Founded in 2012 as a mobile app development company, the company aims to empower effective communication to help great ideas scale. OneSignal provides companies of all sizes with enterprise-grade tools to grow and retain their digital audiences. The company was founded by Y Combinator alums George Deglin and Long Vo. OneSignal is venture-backed by SignalFire , Rakuten Capital & YCombinator . The company is based in San Mateo California. For more information visit https://onesignal.com.

