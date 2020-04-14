OneSmart Unveils Strengthened Corporate Value New "OneSmart Way" to Align with Its Online Ambition





SHANGHAI, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), a leading premium online education platform in China, today announced that it is enhancing its corporate value to conform with its strategy upgrade by the unveiling of its new "OneSmart Way", the framework of its corporate mission, vision and value. The new "OneSmart Way" incorporates the Company's strengthened commitment to upgrade into a prominent online education services provider and aims to build up the largest premium online platform backed by cutting-edge technologies. The new "OneSmart Way" has already been rolled out across its websites, online platforms, and offline operations to ensure the Company is well positioned.

The New "OneSmart Way" draws on the following corporate value:

New "OneSmart Way" Mission POWER LEARNING changes the future with technology advancement Vision To be the most trusted and heartful high-tech education company Value (CEIT) Customer Focus Excellence Integrity Technology& Innovation

New "OneSmart Way" highlights the corporate value that the Company is adopting to reinforce its leading position in the education sector by enhancing its premium services and executing its online strategy through online-merge-offline ("OMO").

Initiated in early 2018, OneSmart Online, the Company's online platform, is built upon deep understanding of online education and latest learning technologies. OneSmart Online now provides comprehensive class offerings and caters to incremental demand from a broader market. During the current fiscal year, OneSmart Online has been rapidly attracting incremental online users, and has achieved multifold growth on year over year basis and booked cash sales of over RMB 400 million since the outbreak of the pandemic till the end of March.

The Company has made substantial strategic investments into online education since 2015 including Yimi Online Tutoring, BestMath, UUABC, etc. As part of Company's continuing efforts to enhance the OneSmart Online platform, the Company recently announced it has entered into an acquisition agreement with Yimi, a leading premium online 1-on-1 tutoring company, whose technologies and products will add a key component to OneSmart Online. These demonstrate the Company's confidence in the fast-growing and prosperous online education market.

Mr. Steve Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OneSmart, commented, "We think it's important for people to understand our unique culture, value, strategy and operations. By realizing the full potential of OneSmart's transformative ability to drive innovation, we are determined to build a greater future for premium K-12 education in the decade to come. The new technologies that we have developed are greatly improving students' learning interest and capability. Benefiting from our investments in technologies and strong execution capabilities, we have made impressive achievements as we tackle with the pandemic crisis. We have always been optimistic about the online education market and we look forward to building on our outstanding track record under the guidance of our strengthened corporate value."

