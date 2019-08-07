Are OneSoft Solutions Inc.’s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating?

Today we are going to look at OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for OneSoft Solutions:

0.10 = CA$409k ÷ (CA$5.4m - CA$1.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, OneSoft Solutions has an ROCE of 10%.

Is OneSoft Solutions's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see OneSoft Solutions's ROCE is around the 12% average reported by the Software industry. Independently of how OneSoft Solutions compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

OneSoft Solutions delivered an ROCE of 10%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how OneSoft Solutions's past growth compares to other companies.

TSXV:OSS Past Revenue and Net Income, August 7th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

OneSoft Solutions's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

OneSoft Solutions has total liabilities of CA$1.4m and total assets of CA$5.4m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 26% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On OneSoft Solutions's ROCE

With that in mind, OneSoft Solutions's ROCE appears pretty good. OneSoft Solutions shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .