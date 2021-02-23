OneSpan: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The internet security company posted revenue of $52.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.5 million, or 14 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $215.7 million.

OneSpan expects full-year revenue in the range of $215 million to $225 million.

OneSpan shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.67, a rise of 38% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSPN

