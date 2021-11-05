Onetime St. Cloud Tech student admits to sexually assaulting 3 teen girls

A onetime St. Cloud Tech High School student has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting three teenage girls over many months in 2018.

Deshun T. Nathan, 22, of Sauk Rapids, admitted to three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday in Stearns County District Court in connection with the assaults that occurred in March and April of 2018.

The plea agreement between the defense and prosecution calls for any prison time to be stayed and for Nathan to be put on probation for five years. He will undergo a psychosexual evaluation ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 7.

Nathan connected with each 15-year-old girl through Snapchat and acknowledged the sexual conduct with all three, the criminal complaints disclosed.

