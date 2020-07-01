OneTrust Launches Unity SDK To Capture Consent Across All Gaming Platforms

OneTrust PreferenceChoice CMP now supports Unity-based applications, enabling publishers and developers to collect, store, and signal consent for compliance with GDPR, CCPA, IAB Europe TCF v2.0 and more

ATLANTA, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced the OneTrust PreferenceChoiceTM consent management platform (CMP) now supports Unity-based applications for gaming platforms. The new OneTrust Unity SDK empowers publishers and developers to collect and signal valid user consent to deliver personalized, compliant user experiences across apps and gaming platforms. As part of the OneTrust mobile product suite comprised of native SDKs for Android, iOS, OTT and now Unity, the technology has pre-built support for 100+ global regulations and frameworks, including the CCPA, GDPR, LGPB, and the IAB Europe TCF v2.0 framework. OneTrust is an IAB TCF validated CMP for both web and mobile, and the Unity SDK enables app developers and publishers to develop and deploy a compliant CMP ahead of the TCF v2.0 deadline.

OneTrust PreferenceChoice (PRNewsfoto/OneTrust PreferenceChoice) More

Register for the Webinar: "OneTrust Unity SDK: Capture Consent Across All Gaming Platforms" taking place on July 7 at 9:30 AM EST / 2:30 PM GMT

Unity is the world's leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) and 2D content to build applications for gaming platforms. Companies leverage Unity to create application assets, such as UI objects or pre-built scenes, then export these assets into their platforms such as iOS, Android, Xbox and more. As regulatory compliance requirements continue to place a spotlight on how mobile app technologies collect and share data with third parties, Unity SDK publishers and developers are looking to implement a CMP into their applications and games for compliance with global privacy laws.

With the OneTrust Unity SDK, publishers and developers can provide an informed notice, collect consent for in-app advertising, personalization and analytics, scan for tracking technologies and unknown SDKs, and give both privacy and mobile app development teams visibility into how their application is sharing data with other third parties. Additionally, consent is stored and syndicated downstream to system servers and made available across multiple platforms and devices for that same user. The OneTrust Unity SDK supports Unity gaming apps that are built using versions 5.6 and beyond. Implementing a tailored CMP on Unity-based applications takes three simple steps:

Audit Applications : Leverage an automated scanner to detect and categorize third party trackers and SDKs.

: Leverage an automated scanner to detect and categorize third party trackers and SDKs. Build and Customize a CMP : Configure the CMP using pre-built templates and geolocation functionality to provide users with the correct consent model for their jurisdiction in real-time.

: Configure the CMP using pre-built templates and geolocation functionality to provide users with the correct consent model for their jurisdiction in real-time. Import SDK into Unity Application: Import the SDK into the Unity engine and utilize the natively built Unity assets to export into platforms such as iOS, Android, Xbox, and more.

Once deployed, users can monitor reporting and run A/B testing to optimize consent opt-ins while ensuring compliance with a fully auditable history of interactions.

"Global privacy regulations have increased awareness on how applications and gaming platforms collect consent and share data with third parties," said Blake Brannon, Chief Technology Officer of OneTrust. "OneTrust created the Unity-based SDK to allow developers and publishers to create applications that stay up-to-date on the world's data privacy and consent restrictions. Now, with the support of OneTrust, Unity applications can offer its creators better assurance that their applications will always be in data privacy and transparency compliance."

