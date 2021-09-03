Oneview Healthcare (ASX:ONE) shareholders have earned a 850% return over the last year

While stock picking isn't easy, for those willing to persist and learn, it is possible to buy shares in great companies, and generate wonderful returns. When you buy and hold the right company, the returns can make a huge difference to both you and your family. For example, Oneview Healthcare PLC (ASX:ONE) has generated a beautiful 709% return in just a single year. It's even up 8.6% in the last week. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 72% lower than it was three years ago. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Oneview Healthcare wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Oneview Healthcare saw its revenue grow by 0.1%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. So the 709% gain in just twelve months is completely unexpected. We're happy that investors have made money, but we can't help questioning whether the rise is sustainable. It just goes to show that big money can be made if you buy the right stock early.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Oneview Healthcare's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Oneview Healthcare hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 850% exceeds its share price return of 709%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Oneview Healthcare shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 850% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 14% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Oneview Healthcare has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

