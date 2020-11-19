OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Record Full-Year 2020 Results

OneWater Marine Inc.
·17 min read

Strong top- and bottom-line growth driven by solid execution and an industry-leading digital platform

Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights

  • Record revenue of $1.0 billion increased 33%

  • Same-store sales increased 24%

  • Net income increased 30% to $48.5 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 rose 80% to $83.3 million

BUFORD, Ga., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or the “Company”) today announced results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year ended September 30, 2020.

“The OneWater team delivered exceptional results in our first year as a publicly traded company, including record full year revenues and profitability. Our performance highlighted the strength of our team and its execution, as well as our industry-leading market position. Our investments in innovative technology continue to set us apart, as we captured the surge of new customers to the marine industry in 2020. Further, our custom CRM, inventory management tools and operational dashboards have enabled us to remain agile and outperform the industry,” commented Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer at OneWater. “During the fourth quarter, retail demand remained elevated, resulting in substantial growth across our core business segments, including new and pre-owned boat sales, which grew by 29% and 47%, respectively. I am really proud of the entire OneWater team for their commitment to the Company and their relentless focus on our customers.”

“Looking ahead, we expect strong retail demand to continue into the 2021 boating season. Our M&A pipeline remains robust and is a cornerstone to our long-term growth strategy, and we anticipate returning to the cadence of transactions that we routinely completed prior to our IPO. We remain focused on executing our growth strategy and driving long-term shareholder value,” Mr. Singleton concluded.

For the Three Months
Ended September 30

2020

2019

$ Change

% Change

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

Revenues

New boat sales

$

186,844

$

144,436

$

42,408

29.4

%

Pre-owned boat sales

56,180

38,145

18,035

47.3

%

Finance & insurance income

7,745

7,626

119

1.6

%

Service, parts & other sales

20,267

18,545

1,722

9.3

%

Total revenues

$

271,036

$

208,752

$

62,284

29.8

%

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter 2020 was $271.0 million, an increase of 29.8% compared to $208.8 million in fiscal fourth quarter 2019, primarily driven by an increase in the average unit price of new and pre-owned boats sold and the continued execution of operational improvements on previously acquired dealers. During the fiscal fourth quarter 2020 same-store sales increased 25%, on top of a 20% increase in the comparable period of 2019. In the current year, the Company realized a 29.4% increase in new boat sales to $186.8 million from $144.4 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019, and an increase of 47.3% in pre-owned boat sales to $56.2 million from $38.1 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. Service, parts & other sales increased 9.3% to $20.3 million from $18.5 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross profit totaled $64.1 million for the fiscal fourth quarter 2020, compared to $46.4 million for the fiscal fourth quarter 2019. Gross profit margin of 23.6% increased 140 basis points compared to the prior year primarily due to a shift in the mix and size of boat models sold, the Company’s focus on dynamic pricing, the increase in service, parts & other sales, and the emphasis on meeting customer demand.

Fiscal fourth quarter 2020 selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $39.7 million, or 14.6% of revenue, compared to $32.6 million, or 15.6% of revenue, in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue was due mainly to leverage on the significant increase in sales and the cost reduction actions enacted following the acceleration of COVID-19 at the end of March of this year.

Net income for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $6.0 million, compared to net income of $5.0 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 18.9%. The increase is primarily due to the increase in sales, leveraging our expense structure and a reduction in interest expense, partially offset by a $6.6 million loss from the extinguishment of debt and a $6.8 million loss on contingent consideration.

Fiscal fourth quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA (see reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures) increased 108.0% to $23.0 million, compared to $11.1 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019.

For the Twelve Months
Ended September 30

2020

2019

$ Change

% Change

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

Revenues

New boat sales

$

717,093

$

526,774

$

190,319

36.1

%

Pre-owned boat sales

205,650

153,010

52,640

34.4

%

Finance & insurance income

36,792

26,151

10,641

40.7

%

Service, parts & other sales

63,435

61,689

1,746

2.8

%

Total revenues

$

1,022,970

$

767,624

$

255,346

33.3

%

Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2020 Results

Revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 increased 33.3% to $1,023.0 million from $767.6 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 driven by an increase in unit sales and average unit price of new and pre-owned boats and a 40.7% increase in finance & insurance sales compared to the prior year. Same store sales increased 24% compared to the prior year.

Gross profit totaled $235.5 million for the fiscal year 2020, compared to $172.1 million for the fiscal year 2019. Gross profit margin of 23.0% increased 60 basis points compared to the prior year primarily due to the increase in the margin achieved on boat sales, increases in finance & insurance income and increases in service, parts & other gross profit.

Fiscal year 2020 selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $143.4 million, or 14.0% of revenue, compared to $116.5 million, or 15.2% of revenue in fiscal year 2019. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue was due mainly to leverage achieved on the significant increase in sales and the cost reduction actions enacted following the acceleration of COVID-19 in March of 2020.

Net income for fiscal year 2020 totaled $48.5 million compared to $37.3 million in fiscal year 2019, an increase of 30.2%. The increase is primarily due to the increase in sales we experienced in 2020.

Fiscal 2020 Adjusted EBITDA (see reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures) increased 80.1% to $83.3 million, compared to $46.2 million in fiscal year 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents balance was $68.2 million, an increase of $56.7 million compared to $11.5 million as of September 30, 2019. The Company also had in excess of $40.0 million of availability on its revolving line of credit and floor plan credit facility as of September 30, 2020. Total inventory as of September 30, 2020 decreased to $150.1 million compared to $277.3 million on September 30, 2019, primarily due to the increased retail sales volume in the year and the lower level of manufacturer replenishments.

Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

For fiscal full year 2021, OneWater anticipates same store sales to be up mid-single digits and Adjusted EBITDA to be up low- to mid-single digits, excluding acquisitions completed during the year.

Conference Call and Webcast

OneWater will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 8:30 am Eastern time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (866) 220-5793 in the U.S./Canada or (615) 622-8064 for participants outside the U.S./Canada using the Conference ID #5366308. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Events” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.onewatermarine.com/ where it will be archived for one year.

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States. OneWater operates 61 stores throughout 10 different states, seven of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release and our related earnings call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of our operating performance. Management believes these measures may be useful in performing meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results, to understand the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations and how management views the business. Reconciliations of reported GAAP measures to adjusted non-GAAP measures are included in the financial schedules contained in this press release. These measures, however, should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Because our non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently by other companies, our definition of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility. We have not reconciled non‐GAAP forward-looking measures, including Adjusted EBITDA guidance, to their corresponding GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are unavailable or cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable efforts.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense – other, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and other (income) expense, further adjusted to eliminate the effects of items such as the change in the fair value of warrant liability, gain (loss) on contingent consideration, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and transaction costs. See reconciliation below.

Our board of directors, management team and lenders use Adjusted EBITDA to assess our financial performance because it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and other items (such as the fair value adjustment of the warrants, gain or loss on contingent consideration, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt and transaction costs) that impact the comparability of financial results from period to period. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure will provide useful information to investors and analysts in assessing our financial performance and results of operations across reporting periods by excluding items we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

Same-Store Sales

We define same-store sales as sales from our stores excluding new and acquired stores. New and acquired stores become eligible for inclusion in the comparable store base at the end of the store’s thirteenth month of operations under our ownership and revenues are only included for identical months in the same-store base periods. Stores relocated within an existing market remain in the comparable store base for all periods. Additionally, amounts related to closed stores are excluded from each comparative base period. We use same-store sales to assess the organic growth of our revenue on a same-store basis. We believe that our assessment on a same-store basis represents an important indicator of comparative financial results and provides relevant information to assess our performance.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements made during the above referenced conference call may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, growth rate and its expectations regarding future revenue, operating income or loss or earnings or loss per share. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “foresees,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct.

Important factors, some of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: changes in demand for our products and services, the seasonality and volatility of the boat industry, our acquisition strategies, the inability to comply with the financial and other covenants and metrics in our credit facilities, cash flow and access to capital, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, the timing of development expenditures, and other risks. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-248774), filed on September 14, 2020. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor or Media Contact:
Jack Ezzell
Chief Financial Officer
IR@OneWaterMarine.com




ONEWATER MARINE INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)

For the Years Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2018

Revenues

New boat sales

$

717,093

$

526,774

$

398,586

Pre-owned boat sales

205,650

153,010

140,931

Finance & insurance income

36,792

26,151

16,623

Service, parts & other sales

63,435

61,689

46,665

Total revenues

1,022,970

767,624

602,805

Gross profit

New boat

131,373

92,532

76,461

Pre-owned boat

37,389

25,992

24,473

Finance & insurance

36,792

26,151

16,623

Service, parts & other

29,970

27,451

20,097

Total gross profit

235,524

172,126

137,654

Selling, general and administrative expenses

143,396

116,503

91,297

Depreciation and amortization

3,249

2,682

1,685

Transaction costs

3,648

1,323

438

Loss (gain) on contingent consideration

6,762

(1,674

)

-

Income from operations

78,469

53,292

44,234

Other expense (income)

Interest expense – floor plan

8,861

9,395

5,534

Interest expense – other

8,828

6,568

3,836

Change in fair value of warrant liability

(771

)

(1,336

)

33,187

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

6,559

-

(209

)

Other expense (income), net

155

1,402

(60

)

Total other expense (income), net

23,632

16,029

42,288

Income before income tax expense

54,837

37,263

1,946

Income tax expense

6,329

-

-

Net income

48,508

37,263

1,946

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(350

)

(1,606

)

(830

)

Net income attributable to One Water Marine Holdings, LLC

$

35,657

$

1,116

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests of One Water Marine Holdings, LLC

(30,733

)

Net income attributable to OneWater Marine Inc.

$

17,425

Earnings per share of Class A common stock – basic (1)

$

2.79

Earnings per share of Class A common stock – diluted (1)

$

2.77

Basic weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding (1)

6,243

Diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding (1)

6,287


(1)

Represents earnings per share of Class A common stock and weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding for the period from February 11, 2020 through September 30, 2020, the period following the Organizational Transactions (as defined below) and OneWater Marine Inc.’s initial public offering. See Note 1.




ONEWATER MARINE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands, except par value and share data)
(Unaudited)

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

Cash

$

66,087

$

11,108

Restricted cash

2,066

384

Accounts receivable

18,479

15,294

Inventories

150,124

277,338

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

15,302

9,969

Total current assets

252,058

314,093

Property and equipment, net

18,442

15,954

Other assets:

Deposits

350

345

Deferred tax asset

12,854

-

Identifiable intangible assets

61,304

61,304

Goodwill

113,059

113,059

Total other assets

187,567

174,708

Total assets

$

458,067

$

504,755

Accounts payable

$

12,781

$

5,546

Other payables and accrued expenses

24,221

16,567

Customer deposits

17,280

4,880

Notes payable – floor plan

124,035

225,377

Current portion of long-term debt

7,419

11,124

Total current liabilities

185,736

263,494

Other long-term liabilities

1,482

1,598

Warrant liability

-

50,887

Tax receivable agreement liability

15,585

-

Long-term debt, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs

81,977

64,789

Total liabilities

284,780

380,768

Redeemable preferred interest in subsidiary

-

86,018

Members' equity

-

31,770

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019

-

-

Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 10,391,661 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019

104

-

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 4,583,637 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019

46

-

Additional paid-in capital

105,947

-

Retained earnings

16,757

-

Total stockholders’ equity attributable to OneWater Marine Inc. and members’ equity

122,854

31,770

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

50,433

6,199

Total stockholders’ and members’ equity

173,287

37,969

Total liabilities, stockholders’ and members' equity

$

458,067

$

504,755




ONEWATER MARINE INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)

For the Years Ended September 30,

Description

2020

2019

2018

Net income

$

48,508

$

37,263

$

1,946

Interest expense – other

8,828

6,568

3,836

Income tax expense

6,329

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

3,249

2,682

1,685

Loss (gain) on contingent consideration

6,762

(1,674

)

-

Transaction costs(1)

3,648

1,323

438

Change in fair value of warrant liability(2)

(771

)

(1,336

)

33,187

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

6,559

-

(209

)

Other expense (income), net

155

1,402

(60

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

83,267

$

46,228

$

40,823


(1)

Consists of transaction costs related to the Company’s fiscal year 2019 and 2018 acquisitions and certain costs related to the Company’s IPO.

(2)

Represents the non-cash (income) expense recognized during the period for the change in the fair value of the warrants, which were exercised at the IPO, that were previously accounted for as a liability on our balance sheets.


Latest Stories

  • Biden says the Trump White House won't give him COVID stockpile information. Here it is.

    President-elect Joe Biden blasted the Trump administration Wednesday for refusing to share information needed to help his incoming team battle the coronavirus pandemic, including information on supplies in the national stockpile.

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • Australia 'will always be Australia,' PM responds to China grievances

    Australia's prime minister on Thursday pushed back over a list of more than a dozen grievances raised by China regarding his country's human rights diplomacy, independent media and investment policies, saying "we will always be Australia". Tensions between Australia and its largest trading partner China have mounted this year, with Beijing imposing a series of trade reprisals after Canberra led calls for an international inquiry into the coronavirus. Australian government ministers have recently said they want to improve communication with Beijing, but China's foreign ministry has said Australia needs to "take concrete actions to correct their mistakes".

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

    The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over allegations from his agency's former top lawyers that he illegally used his office to help a campaign donor and friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, The Associated Press reported late Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation. Paxton, who is still awaiting trial on criminal securities fraud charges from 2015, has denied wrongdoing and said he won't step down.Eight former top officials accuse Paxton of bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes. Since those aides contacted federal authorities about their allegations between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, four were fired, three resigned, and one was placed on leave. Four of them have filed a whistleblower suit against Paxton in state court.Paxton allegedly helped Paul in at least four ways, including ordering his office to hire an outside lawyer to pursue Paul's claim that the FBI improperly searched his home and office last year. Paul said in a deposition last year he had hired a woman on Paxton's recommendation, but not as a favor — Paxton had reportedly carried out an extramarital affair with the woman. The full scope of Paxton's ties to Paul are not known, AP notes.Before AP revealed the FBI investigation, Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that allegations against him are "overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts," the Austin American Statesman reports. "I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions," he added. "Doing so is not favoritism. It is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their attorney general, and the staff of this office."Paxton, it might be noted, is not intervening in accelerating federal land seizures of private property in the Rio Grande Valley to build President Trump's border wall. Last week, for example, government lawyers filed a "motion for immediate possession" of a strip of an elderly landowner's ancestral lands in Mission, Texas, NPR reports. In 2017, Paxton, previously a defender of private property rights against federal infringement, said he was fine with Trump comandeering land for his border wall as long as the Texas landowners are "compensated fairly."More stories from theweek.com The class folly of canceling student loans Let's appreciate how extraordinary the vaccines are Donald Trump's future is a Prairie Home Companion

  • Photos Show California Gov. Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

    Newly released photos appear to show California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife in an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors at a birthday party earlier this month.FOX 11 Los Angeles obtained photos from a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, a longtime lobbyist and Newsom adviser, at French Laundry on November 6, taken by a witness who told the outlet the group was so loud that open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.> EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864> > -- Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020On Monday, Newsom apologized for attending the party saying he made a “bad mistake.”“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”Newsom said that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he was concerned his actions might undermine the message of caution he had sent to residents. The governor instituted new coronavirus restrictions this week, closing indoor dining across much of the state and urging residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings."I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.A spokesman for Kinney defended the gathering, telling FOX 11 that the seating at the upscale restaurant north of San Francisco was considered outdoors. “The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance," the spokesperson said. "The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  The backlash comes as daily coronavirus cases in the state have doubled in the last 10 days, "the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said Monday. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases last week.

  • Republicans on board of key Michigan county revoke decision to certify election results

    Refusal to certify results by two Republican board members is being celebrated by Trump and his allies

  • Iran's Revolutionary Guard launches aircraft-carrying ship

    Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it launched a heavy warship Thursday capable of carrying helicopters, drones and missile launchers amid ongoing tensions with the U.S. Photographs of the ship, named after slain Guard naval commander Abdollah Roudaki, showed it carrying truck-launched surface-to-surface missiles and anti-aircraft missiles. It also carried four small fast boats, the kind the Guard routinely uses in the Persian Gulf.

  • Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot three people in the last five years is resigning

    Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who had been suspended since July, is resigning from the department.

  • Philippines' Duterte agrees to pay for vaccines in advance to ensure supply

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has previously criticised Western manufacturers for asking fees to reserve vaccines, has agreed to pay drugmakers in advance to secure millions of COVID-19 shots, his spokesman said on Thursday. Duterte had also "approved in principle" an executive order so that vaccines, which had been approved overseas for emergency use, can be utilised in the Philippines, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said. "We agreed to pay in advance because if we don't, we might be the last among countries to get the vaccine," Roque told a media briefing.

  • White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says he 'can't guarantee' the federal government will avoid a shutdown next month

    "Obviously, we want to keep the government funded," Meadows said, per a Capitol Hill pool report. Both parties are negotiating on new spending bills.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Official in charge of signing off on Biden's win is reportedly 'afraid on multiple levels'

    President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump can't be ascertained until General Services Administrator Emily Murphy signs off on it, but she is continuing to hold out while Trump refuses to concede. Murphy has been subject to criticism for delaying the inevitable, but sources close to her told CNN that the "consummate professional" believes she's doing "her honest duty as someone who has sworn true allegiance to the Constitution of the United States of America and the laws that govern her position."The sources also said Murphy is struggling with what she considers a no-win situation. She reportedly feels pressure from both sides of the political spectrum as she tries to interpret unclear law and precedent. "She absolutely feels like she's in a hard place," a friend and former colleague told CNN. "She's afraid on multiple levels. It's a terrible situation."Not everyone is as sympathetic, though. Another former colleague said that while Murphy is "an ethical and moral person," she is "absolutely making the wrong decision" since "there really is no question" that Biden won. Read more at CNN.More stories from theweek.com The class folly of canceling student loans Let's appreciate how extraordinary the vaccines are Donald Trump's future is a Prairie Home Companion

  • French children could get ID numbers to keep them from 'the clutches of Islamists'

    Each child in France will be given an ID number to ensure they are attending school and not in “the clutches of Islamists” under a proposed French law on preventing radicalisation in the wake of a string of attacks. In September, President Emmanuel Macron had already set out plans to tackle what he called the "Islamist separatism" in poor French neighbourhoods, citing claims of children from ultraconservative Muslim families being taken out of school, and sporting and cultural associations being used to indoctrinate youth. "We must save our children from the clutches of the Islamists," interior minister Gérald Darmanin told Le Figaro newspaper on Wednesday. The legislation would ban homeschooling from the age of three bar very limited cases. The draft bill, which was completed after an Islamist beheaded teacher Samuel Paty outside Paris last month, would also make it a crime to intimidate public servants on religious grounds. Another clause cracks down on online hate speech by enabling judges to hold fasttrack trials of terror suspects.

  • Finally, Maduro is Listening

    On Monday, Bloomberg broke the news that Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro is inching toward official dollarization. He has ordered the Banco Central de Venezuela to engage in discussions with Venezuelan bankers on the modalities of creating a clearing and settlement system in U.S. dollars. Maduro, in a rare display of good judgment, is taking a necessary step toward what I have been advocating for many years: official dollarization in Venezuela. Indeed, I first proposed this when I was President Rafael Caldera’s chief adviser in 1995.Unlike the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who has been recognized as interim president by the United States, the European Union, and others, Maduro has finally received the message about the only way to stop Venezuela’s hyperinflation immediately. If he continues on this path, he will smash hyperinflation and remain in the saddle.Venezuela’s bolivar is worthless, and its annual inflation rate is the world’s highest. I measure it every day, and today it is 2,156 percent per year. Not surprisingly, Venezuelans get rid of their bolivars like hot potatoes and replace them with U.S. dollars. So, Venezuela is, to a large extent, unofficially dollarized.To stop Venezuela’s death spiral, it must officially dump the bolivar and adopt the greenback. Official “dollarization” is a proven elixir. I know because I operated as a state counselor in Montenegro when it dumped the worthless Yugoslav dinar in 1999 and replaced it with the Deutsche mark. I also watched the successful dollarization of Ecuador in 2001, when I was serving as an adviser to the minister of economy and finance.Countries that are officially dollarized produce lower, less variable inflation rates and higher, more stable economic growth rates than comparable countries with central banks that issue domestic currencies. There is a tried-and-true way to stabilize the economy -- a necessary condition before the massive task of life-giving reforms can begin. It is dollarization. Stability might not be everything, but everything is nothing without stability.Just what does the Venezuelan public think of the dollarization idea? To answer that question, I commissioned a professional survey of public opinion that was conducted in March 2017 by Datincorp in Caracas. The results were encouraging. At that time, 62 percent of the public favored dollarization. Today, since more than 80 percent of transactions in Venezuela take place in U.S. dollars, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to think that the approval rating would now exceed 80 percent. So, it’s not surprising that Maduro has embraced the dollarization idea. After all, the public already does.But, the question I am repeatedly asked is: How do you officially dollarize a place such as Venezuela? To do that, you need a dollarization law. I have drafted such a model law. The model statute is meant to suggest the main features that are desirable for a law on dollarization. Legal technicalities may require an actual statute to be somewhat different.A Model Dollarization Statute For Venezuela 1. The Banco Central de Venezuela shall cease to issue Venezuelan bolivars except as replacements for equal amounts of old currency that become worn out. 2. Except as specified in paragraph 3, wages, prices, assets, and liabilities shall be converted from Venezuelan bolivars to U.S. dollars (“the replacement currency”) at the conversion rate chosen in the law that accompanies this law. By 60 days after this law enters into force, wages and prices shall cease to be quoted in Venezuelan bolivars. 3. 1. Interest rates shall be converted into the replacement currency by the following procedure. The independent committee of experts specified in the law accompanying this law shall choose benchmark interest rates in the Venezuelan bolivar and replacement currency, having similar characteristics with respect to maturity and liquidity insofar as that is possible. The ratio between existing interest rates in Venezuelan bolivars and the benchmark interest rate in the Venezuelan bolivar shall determine the interest rate in the replacement currency, which shall bear the same ratio to the benchmark rate in the replacement currency. 2. In no case, however, shall new interest rates in the replacement currency resulting from the conversion procedure exceed 50 percent a year. 4. The president may appoint a committee of experts on technical issues connected with this law to recommend changes in regulations that may be necessary. 5. Nothing in this law shall prevent parties to a transaction from using any currency that is mutually agreeable. However, the replacement currency may be established as the default currency where no other currency is specified. 6. While Venezuelan bolivars remain in circulation, the government shall accept them in payment of taxes at no premium to the conversion rate with the replacement currency. Acceptance of Venezuelan bolivars shall not be obligatory for any other party. 7. Within five years after this law takes effect, the government shall redeem all outstanding Venezuelan bolivars for the replacement currency or exchange it for government debt bearing a market-determined rate of interest. 8. Existing laws that conflict with this law are void. 9. This law takes effect immediately upon publication.With that, Venezuela has a clear blueprint for how to proceed to smash hyperinflation.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo snapped at reporters at a tense coronavirus press briefing where he learned that NYC schools were closing amid a spike in new infections

    The briefing overlapped with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio running over five hours late to his own COVID-19 news conference.

  • Trump is reportedly upset Biden will steal his coronavirus vaccine thunder

    Recent COVID-19 vaccine developments are undoubtedly good news for Americans and the world. But to President Trump, they're "nothing but a heap of frustration," The Daily Beast reports.For the past few months, Trump had reportedly been dreaming up ways he could promote a COVID-19 vaccine once it was released. He "envisioned large, public, mask-free events," and "rallies to celebrate the successes of Operation Warp Speed," two individuals with direct knowledge of his private comments tell The Daily Beast. Trump also reportedly wanted to hold a news conference where he'd "read from a list of headlines, articles, and TV coverage that had either underestimated him or raised doubts about Operation Warp Speed's timeline," per The Daily Beast. Essentially, Trump was "looking forward to showing that he was right and the media was wrong," one of the sources said.But with President-elect Joe Biden's win, Trump's boastful hopes have gone down the drain. As vaccine developments quickly poured in after Trump's loss, he has "grown preemptively annoyed that Biden will try to 'steal' credit from him for life-saving vaccine developments," The Daily Beast reports via two people who've spoken to the president. Olivia Troye, a former senior adviser on the coronavirus task force, echoed Trump's attempts to "politicize" vaccine development, recounting a time when Trump insisted the vaccine be ready before November.More stories from theweek.com The class folly of canceling student loans Let's appreciate how extraordinary the vaccines are Donald Trump's future is a Prairie Home Companion

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.