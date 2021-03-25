OneWeb sends up 36 broadband internet satellites

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
·5 min read
Soyuz rocket
The Soyuz rocket, with 36 satellites aboard, launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome

OneWeb has put up another 36 satellites, taking its in-orbit constellation to 146 spacecraft.

The new platforms were lofted by a Soyuz rocket from Russia's far east.

The additions will enable engineers to further test the company's promised system for delivering broadband internet connections from space.

OneWeb is now owned principally by the Indian conglomerate Bharti Global and the UK government after they bought the enterprise out of bankruptcy last year.

The new management anticipates offering a commercial service this autumn to northern latitudes - including Britain, Northern Europe, Alaska, Canada, Greenland, Iceland, and Arctic Seas - with a full global roll-out of connectivity in mid-2022.

"We have what we call 'five to 50' (degrees latitude). So, that's five launches we need to do in order to get to this coverage of basically the south coast of the UK to the North Pole," explained chief executive Neil Masterson.

"By the end of June we will have completed those launches to enable us to be providing our service. But in total this year, we expect to be doing somewhere between eight and 10 launches," he told BBC News.

Mr Masterson, formerly the co-chief operating officer at business information provider Thomson Reuters, was brought into OneWeb when it emerged from "Chapter 11" bankruptcy protection in November.

There has been an intense period of hires, with more than 200 employees joining the books since the autumn.

Supply chains have also had to be re-established, allowing OneWeb Satellites, the joint venture with Airbus, to resume full-volume manufacturing at its factory in Florida.

And all this has required extra funding, of course.

OneWeb announced in January it had raised a further $400m from tech investor Softbank and satellite services specialist Hughes Network Systems. But this still leaves OneWeb short of about $1bn to finish the set-up of its first-generation constellation of 648 satellites.

Those spacecraft also need an array of supporting ground stations dotted around the globe.

"We need one more ground station to fully support commercial service in the areas mentioned by the end of this year," the chief executive said.

"We know where it's going to be. Covid makes it a little bit more tricky, but I think we feel confident at this stage, we'll get it done."

OneWeb satellites in preparation
OneWeb wants to do at least another seven launches this year

OneWeb says its testing programme is progressing well, and in a demonstration this month for the US Department of Defense claimed its satellites were providing downlink data rates of up to 500 megabits per second with a delay, or latency, in the internet connections as low as 32 milliseconds.

OneWeb's chief competitor in the internet mega-constellation business is Starlink, which is being set up by the Californian rocket company SpaceX.

Starlink, which has 1,320 satellites in orbit now after another launch on Wednesday (the architecture of its network requires more satellites than OneWeb) has already begun beta testing with high-latitude customers.

Artwork satellite
Artwork: Phase one of the project will see more than 600 satellites launched

The two projects are, though, following quite different business models.

OneWeb will be working with partner telecommunications companies to deliver its broadband offering, whereas Starlink will be selling a big chunk of its bandwidth direct to the consumer.

Some way behind both OneWeb and Starlink are Lightspeed and Kuiper.

Lightspeed is the broadband mega-constellation being developed by the long-established Canadian satellite communications company Telesat. This system has only just selected a spacecraft manufacturer in the Franco-Italian aerospace company Thales Alenia Space. The first of Lightspeed's 298 satellites won't launch for another two years.

Kuiper is a subsidiary of online retailer Amazon. Like Starlink, the Kuiper constellation will comprise several thousand satellites but details of a launch schedule have not been released.

There are tentative proposals in the EU also for a communications mega-constellation.

Lightspeed network
Telesat is planning its own network, Lightspeed, comprising 298 satellites

In the UK, the government's purchase of a stake in OneWeb has been controversial, especially with an early suggestion that the constellation could be fashioned into some sort replacement for the EU's Galileo navigation system which Britain no longer has a stake in after Brexit.

It was confirmed this week that OneWeb has answered the Request for Information now being run in government to find solutions to the country's needs for precise Positioning, Navigation and Timing, or PNT.

But this is likely, certainly in the short term, to take the form of resilience support. In other words, using OneWeb to bolster the signals coming from Galileo and its American counterpart, GPS.

Mr Masterson says his team are thinking about the services they could offer in the future, especially when OneWeb introduces a second generation of spacecraft - the manufacture of which will have a lot more British involvement.

Carissa Christensen, the chief executive of consultancy Bryce Space and Technology, discussed OneWeb on a recent edition of the BBC's Bottom Line business programme.

She said: "The UK has targeted space as a driver of economic growth. OneWeb is in a very exclusive club with regard to space capabilities and space activities, and so for me there's some alignment in that decision to become an investor in OneWeb with that vision of space driving a post-Brexit UK economic boom.

"I don't want to overstate that as saying, 'clearly that's going to work'. But it's taking on an opportunity and it's a bold decision."

Recommended Stories

  • NASA leaves piece of fabric from Wright brothers on Mars

    After traveling 300 miles through space, NASA’s experimental Martian helicopter, “Ingenuity,” left a small swatch from the 1903 Wright Flyer.

  • Georgia official begged by Trump to ‘find’ votes mocks Sidney Powell: ‘Kraken cracks under pressure’

    Raffensperger said Powell ‘admitted that her effort to make millions lying to American people had no facts to begin with’

  • Mayor of Arizona border town says he is declaring ‘state of emergency’ over illegal immigration

    Mayor Chris Rigs of Gila Bend says a lack of federal response to help his down forced him to make the declaration

  • 3 signs you shouldn't go on a vegan diet

    If you rely on processed foods, or notice negative changes to your physical or mental health, the vegan diet may not be a good fit for you.

  • MPs call for more sanctions as report reveals China's 'cultural erasure' in Tibet

    British MPs are urging the UK to sanction additional Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in both Xinjiang and Tibet, after a new report has claimed a coercive labour program is erasing Tibetan culture and identity. A cross-party group of 15 MPs is calling on the UK to sanction Chen Quanguo, the Communist Party secretary of Xinjiang who previously served in the same capacity in Tibet. The group includes Tim Loughton, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Tibet; former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith; and Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat Spokesman for Foreign Affairs. The MPs have written a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, claiming Mr Chen oversaw “the implementation of a heavy-handed repression and surveillance of Tibetan religious and cultural life." A similar programme was later expanded under Mr Chen’s leadership in Xinjiang. His successor in Tibet, Wu Yingjie, “accelerated” a programme of “coercive assimilation” and “is responsible for an intensified crackdown on Tibetan religion,” and should also be sanctioned, according to the letter. Implementing sanctions on both would “send a clear message that the abuses taking place in both the Tibetan and Uyghur regions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the MPs added. The letter cited a new report by the Tibet Advocacy Coalition, a group of organisations focused on Tibet, that described China’s policies in Tibet as a “cradle to grave” system. That system is “imposed from an early age with Tibetan toddlers increasingly being subjected to ideological education in hundreds of new and expanded kindergartens” across the region. It also detailed coercive labour transfer schemes that have affected at least 2.8 million Tibetans over the last five years, according to China’s official statistics. The report claims that Tibetan monks and nuns in ‘re-education’ facilities faced torture, sexual abuse and imprisonment, and that religious practitioners were forced to denounce Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and memorise propaganda, all of which served to increase Chinese government control and erase Tibetan culture and identity. On Monday, the UK along with the US, Canada and the EU announced sanctions against Chinese officials believed responsible for human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. Beijing responded immediately with its own sanctions against the EU targeting individuals and entities. China has rejected allegations of human rights violations, with government officials and state media saying that Xinjiang residents were happy and the region’s economy had improved, due to government policies. “Governments around the world should implement targeted sanctions on the Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses in Tibet,” said Mr Loughton in a statement. “Failure to act will only serve to embolden the Chinese government’s brutal persecution of not only Tibetans, but also Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Christians and other religious and ethnic minorities across China.”

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • A paparazzi agency has filed for bankruptcy after losing a legal battle to Meghan Markle

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took legal action against the photo agency after its photographer took pictures of their son, Archie.

  • India coronavirus: Why have vaccine exports been suspended?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • Biden’s first press conference: Four burning questions the president must address

    Biden has answered dozens of questions from media over first 64 days of presidency, but Thursday will be his first dedicated press conference

  • A 7-year-old girl was shot dead in her father's lap during Myanmar's anti-coup protests, reports say

    Myanmar's military junta have killed scores of protesters and detained thousands since seizing power in a coup on February 1.

  • Elderly Asian woman attacked on San Francisco street using GoFundMe to combat racism: Family

    The family of a 76-year-old Chinese woman who fought back after being punched in the face in an unprovoked attack on San Francisco’s Market Street said Monday that she was recovering from her injuries and would donate over $900,000 raised on a GoFundMe page to “combat racism.”

  • Randy Johnson trends on Twitter 20 years after pitch killed a bird mid-flight

    Arizona video coordinator Jim Currigan said he thought they ‘threw an exploding ball trick’ into spring training game to lighten mood

  • Police marine unit searches water for missing woman

    Baltimore police homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into the disappearance of a 26-year-old woman. Tara Payne was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of O'Donnell Street, police said. She is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds, police said. Family and friends are concerned about her wellbeing.

  • Video: Massachusetts doctor sets record straight on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial

    Dr. Todd Ellerin, chief of infectious diseases at South Shore Health, says he believes this vaccine has enormous potential, but AstraZeneca has to prove that they will stop being careless with data integrity.

  • Haunted by mass violence, Colorado confronts painful history

    Dawn Reinfeld moved to Colorado 30 years ago to attend college in the bucolic town of Boulder. On Wednesday, Reinfeld was reeling from the latest mass shooting even closer to home, after authorities say a 21-year-old gunned down shoppers at a local grocery store. “I could see at some point leaving because of all this,” said Reinfeld, a gun control activist.

  • Marathon attack survivor Marc Fucarile on SCOTUS decision to reconsider bomber's death sentence

    The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

  • Biden tasks Harris with addressing influx of migrants at the southern border

    Harris’s new assignment, her biggest yet as vice president, is a significant one, as the Biden administration faces intense scrutiny from both sides of the aisle over its response to the current influx of unaccompanied minors at the southern border.

  • Greek Independence Day events culminate in military parade

    Greece’s celebrations for the bicentenary of the start of the nation’s war of independence are culminating in a military parade and warplane flyby in Athens on Thursday, the country’s Independence Day. The parade will feature tanks rolling down the avenue in front of Parliament in the Greek capital and military aircraft flying past the ancient Acropolis. It was being attended by dignitaries from Russia, Britain and France, the great powers that provided vital assistance to the nation’s bid for independence from the Ottoman Empire, as well as the president of Cyprus.

  • Twin Cities hit hard by spike in catalytic converter thefts

    A spike in catalytic converter thefts continues to vex Twin Cities car owners. The big picture: Rising demand for the precious metals used in the exhaust emission control device has made the car part a hot commodity on the black market. Nationwide, monthly reports of stolen catalytic converters increased tenfold between 2018 and 2020, per the National Insurance Crime Bureau. On average, 1,203 were swiped a month last year. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe #LocalAngle: As you've probably sensed from Nextdoor posts or neighborly complaints, Minnesota has been hit particularly hard. Reports of swiped parts are already double what they were this time last year in St. Paul and up 38% in Minneapolis, The Pioneer Press reports.Last year, Minneapolis logged 1,474 catalytic converter thefts, up from 207 in 2019. Why it matters: The part is expensive to replace — it can cost more than $1,000. Even if your insurance covers it, deductible limits mean you'll probably pay out of pocket.Why they're a hot target: Thieves can sever the part from beneath your car in a matter of minutes and sell it on the black market for serious cash."Even if [there’s] just a small amount of metal in a catalytic converter, it's just worth so much per ounce," University of Minnesota material science professor Paul Dauenhauer told MPR News. But because thieves typically strike quickly and in the dead of night, picking cars parked in alleys and on empty streets, it's a tough crime to fight. How to know if you've been hit: You'll hear a loud noise when you start the engine."It sounded like a race car," state Sen. Karin Housley, whose truck was stripped last year, told the Pioneer Press. The St. Mary's Point Republican has introduced one of several bills seeking tougher penalties to crack down on the crime.What you can do: Park your car in a garage or a well-lit area to deter would-be criminals from targeting your ride. You can also try installing an anti-theft system or devices specifically made to prevent removal of the converter. This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 34% of Americans hesitant to get vaccinated would get Johnson & Johnson; AstraZeneca releases updated information: Live COVID-19 updates

    The US surpassed 30 million cases. AstraZeneca now says its vaccine is 76% effective. Latest COVID-19 news and updates.